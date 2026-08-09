Wyndham Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Sedgefield

The 2026 Wyndham Championship appeared like it was going to come down to the wire on Sunday. Michael Brennan and Beau Hossler, both trying to make one last push in the race to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, entered the final round tied for the lead with the streaky Tom Kim not far behind them. It set up a fun finish on Sunday at Sedefield Country Club, and one that players hoped would result in quite a bit of prize money coming their way, as well as more payouts coming down the line should they advance to the playoffs in the final PGA Tour event of the regular season.

But it was Brennan who ultimately separated himself, overcoming some scar tissue from a blown lead just a couple of weeks ago. He put himself well in front of the pack and then was able to hold off all challengers for his first career PGA Tour victory. Not only will he now be in the playoff field and earn exemptions, but he's also going to take home a nice chunk of change this week at the Wyndham.

Wyndham Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

Michael Brennan, as the winner of the 2026 Wyndham Championship, will take home $1.53 million in prize money. He'll be the only player in the field this week to clear the $1 million mark this week and will receive about $50,000 more than Cameron Young did for winning at Sedgefield a year ago. That comes with the total purse at the Wyndham Championship reaching a new high of $8.5 million this week, up $300,000 from last year.

Wyndham Championship payout distribution by finishing position

Tom Kim, Wyndham Championship | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finishing Position Wyndham Championship Prize Money Winner: Michael Brennan $1.53 million 2. Beau Hossler $926,500 3. Ben James $586,500 4. Kevin Yu $416,500 T5. Harry Hall $328,312.50 T5. Tom Kim $328,312.50 T7. Andrew Novak $249,475 T7. Matt Wallace $249,475 T7. Hideki Matsuyama $249,475 T7. Alex Noren $249,475 T7. Alex Smalley $249,475 T12. Billy Horschel $189,125 T12. Nico Echavarria $189,125 T14. Sungjae Im $146,625 T14. Justin Thomas $146,625 T14. Zach Bauchou $146,625 T14. Jordan Smith $146,625 T14. Davis Thompson $146,625 T19. Doug Ghim $112,625 T19. Jordan Spieth $112,625 T19. Kevin Roy $112,625 T22. Jackson Suber $88,825 T22. Chandler Phillips $88,825 T22. David Skinns $88,825 T25. Maverick McNealy $68,212.50 T25. Davis Chatfield $68,212.50 T25. Rafael Campos $68,212.50 T25. Rico Hoey $68,212.50 T29. Mackenzie Hughes $51,047.22 T29. Matt McCarty $51,047.22 T29. Tom Hoge $51,047.22 T29. Aaron Rai $51,047.22 T29. Hayden Springer $51,047.22 T29. Eric Cole $51,047.22 T29. Denny McCarthy $51,047.22 T29. Ben Kohles $51,047.22 T29. Jackson Koivun $51,047.22 T38. Marco Penge $31,905.90 T38. Taylor Pendrith $31,905.90 T38. Keith Mitchell $31,905.90 T38. Trace Crowe $31,905.90 T38. Chad Ramey $31,905.90 T38. Kevin Streelman $31,905.90 T38. John Parry $31,905.90 T38. Austin Eckroat $31,905.90 T38. Christiaan Bezuidenhout $31,905.90 T38. Joel Dahmen $31,905.90 T38. Webb Simpson $31,905.90 T49. Rasmus Hojgaard $21,193.33 T49. Keegan Braldey $21,193.33 T49. Ricky Castillo $21,193.33 T49. Patrick Fishburn $21,193.33 T49. Sahith Theegala $21,193.33 T54. Danny Walker $19,635 T54. Andrew Putnam $19,635 T54. Kristoffer Ventura $19,635 T54. Patton Kizzire $19,635 T54. Michael Kim $19,635 T54. Bud Cauley $19,635 T54. Tyler Collet $19,635 T61. Adrien Saddier $18,530 T61. Cameron Young $18,530 T61. Alex Fitzpatrick $18,530 T61. Tony Finau $18,530 T61. Thorbjorn Olesen $18,530 T61. Brandt Snedeker $18,530 T67. Pontus Nyholm $17,595 T67. Brooks Koepka $17,595 T67. Neal Shipley $17,595 T67. Austin Smotherman $17,595 T67. Erik van Rooyen $17,595 T72. Nick Taylor $16,745 T72. Chris Kirk $16,745 T72. Kensei Hirata $16,745 T72. Matti Schmid $16,745 T72. Lee Hodges $16,745 T77. Max Greyserman $16,065 T77. Joe Highsmith $16,065 T77. Justin Lower $16,065 80. Peter Malnati $15,725

Amateur Kihei Akina finished 81st, but will receive no prize money with his amateur status.

The Wyndham Championship prize money means less than the FedEx Cup points

While a nice influx of cash is never something a pro golfer is going to turn away after an event, the Wyndham Championship is unique as the final stop for the regular season on the PGA Tour. The next three weeks will be the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which sees only the Top 70 players in the season-long standings ultimately advance to. That makes the trip to Sedgefield the last stop to try and get into the playoffs for many players.

This week, the likes of Brooks Koepka and Keegan Bradley came into the week hoping to be able to play their ways into the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but paltry showings (even after making the cut) ultimately led to them falling short. Meanwhile, players like Matt Wallace and Davis Thompson fell just short in their pursuits, while Steven Fisk ultimately fell out of his spot after coming into the week ranked 69th in the season-long standings. But Beau Hossler may have had the toughest break, finishing runner-up, but that wasn't enough as he ended up at 72nd in the FedEx Cup standings.

And then there's Jackson Koivun, who did just enough to finish just on the right side of the bubble at 70th.

And to bring this all back to prize money, that's the real value of finishing the year inside the Top 70 and making it to the playoff events. The payouts at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, BMW Championship and TOUR Championship are all absolutely ridiculous and dwarf the prize money offered at regular PGA Tour events. Even if the Wyndham has a modest payout structure, a good result can lead to even more money coming players' way throughout the rest of August.