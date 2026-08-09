Wyndham Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Sedgefield

The 2026 Wyndham Championship appeared like it was going to come down to the wire on Sunday. Michael Brennan and Beau Hossler, both trying to make one last push in the race to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, entered the final round tied for the lead with the streaky Tom Kim not far behind them. It set up a fun finish on Sunday at Sedefield Country Club, and one that players hoped would result in quite a bit of prize money coming their way, as well as more payouts coming down the line should they advance to the playoffs in the final PGA Tour event of the regular season.
But it was Brennan who ultimately separated himself, overcoming some scar tissue from a blown lead just a couple of weeks ago. He put himself well in front of the pack and then was able to hold off all challengers for his first career PGA Tour victory. Not only will he now be in the playoff field and earn exemptions, but he's also going to take home a nice chunk of change this week at the Wyndham.
Wyndham Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026
Michael Brennan, as the winner of the 2026 Wyndham Championship, will take home $1.53 million in prize money. He'll be the only player in the field this week to clear the $1 million mark this week and will receive about $50,000 more than Cameron Young did for winning at Sedgefield a year ago. That comes with the total purse at the Wyndham Championship reaching a new high of $8.5 million this week, up $300,000 from last year.
Wyndham Championship payout distribution by finishing position
Finishing Position
Wyndham Championship Prize Money
Winner: Michael Brennan
$1.53 million
2. Beau Hossler
$926,500
3. Ben James
$586,500
4. Kevin Yu
$416,500
T5. Harry Hall
$328,312.50
T5. Tom Kim
$328,312.50
T7. Andrew Novak
$249,475
T7. Matt Wallace
$249,475
T7. Hideki Matsuyama
$249,475
T7. Alex Noren
$249,475
T7. Alex Smalley
$249,475
T12. Billy Horschel
$189,125
T12. Nico Echavarria
$189,125
T14. Sungjae Im
$146,625
T14. Justin Thomas
$146,625
T14. Zach Bauchou
$146,625
T14. Jordan Smith
$146,625
T14. Davis Thompson
$146,625
T19. Doug Ghim
$112,625
T19. Jordan Spieth
$112,625
T19. Kevin Roy
$112,625
T22. Jackson Suber
$88,825
T22. Chandler Phillips
$88,825
T22. David Skinns
$88,825
T25. Maverick McNealy
$68,212.50
T25. Davis Chatfield
$68,212.50
T25. Rafael Campos
$68,212.50
T25. Rico Hoey
$68,212.50
T29. Mackenzie Hughes
$51,047.22
T29. Matt McCarty
$51,047.22
T29. Tom Hoge
$51,047.22
T29. Aaron Rai
$51,047.22
T29. Hayden Springer
$51,047.22
T29. Eric Cole
$51,047.22
T29. Denny McCarthy
$51,047.22
T29. Ben Kohles
$51,047.22
T29. Jackson Koivun
$51,047.22
T38. Marco Penge
$31,905.90
T38. Taylor Pendrith
$31,905.90
T38. Keith Mitchell
$31,905.90
T38. Trace Crowe
$31,905.90
T38. Chad Ramey
$31,905.90
T38. Kevin Streelman
$31,905.90
T38. John Parry
$31,905.90
T38. Austin Eckroat
$31,905.90
T38. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
$31,905.90
T38. Joel Dahmen
$31,905.90
T38. Webb Simpson
$31,905.90
T49. Rasmus Hojgaard
$21,193.33
T49. Keegan Braldey
$21,193.33
T49. Ricky Castillo
$21,193.33
T49. Patrick Fishburn
$21,193.33
T49. Sahith Theegala
$21,193.33
T54. Danny Walker
$19,635
T54. Andrew Putnam
$19,635
T54. Kristoffer Ventura
$19,635
T54. Patton Kizzire
$19,635
T54. Michael Kim
$19,635
T54. Bud Cauley
$19,635
T54. Tyler Collet
$19,635
T61. Adrien Saddier
$18,530
T61. Cameron Young
$18,530
T61. Alex Fitzpatrick
$18,530
T61. Tony Finau
$18,530
T61. Thorbjorn Olesen
$18,530
T61. Brandt Snedeker
$18,530
T67. Pontus Nyholm
$17,595
T67. Brooks Koepka
$17,595
T67. Neal Shipley
$17,595
T67. Austin Smotherman
$17,595
T67. Erik van Rooyen
$17,595
T72. Nick Taylor
$16,745
T72. Chris Kirk
$16,745
T72. Kensei Hirata
$16,745
T72. Matti Schmid
$16,745
T72. Lee Hodges
$16,745
T77. Max Greyserman
$16,065
T77. Joe Highsmith
$16,065
T77. Justin Lower
$16,065
80. Peter Malnati
$15,725
- Amateur Kihei Akina finished 81st, but will receive no prize money with his amateur status.
The Wyndham Championship prize money means less than the FedEx Cup points
While a nice influx of cash is never something a pro golfer is going to turn away after an event, the Wyndham Championship is unique as the final stop for the regular season on the PGA Tour. The next three weeks will be the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which sees only the Top 70 players in the season-long standings ultimately advance to. That makes the trip to Sedgefield the last stop to try and get into the playoffs for many players.
This week, the likes of Brooks Koepka and Keegan Bradley came into the week hoping to be able to play their ways into the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but paltry showings (even after making the cut) ultimately led to them falling short. Meanwhile, players like Matt Wallace and Davis Thompson fell just short in their pursuits, while Steven Fisk ultimately fell out of his spot after coming into the week ranked 69th in the season-long standings. But Beau Hossler may have had the toughest break, finishing runner-up, but that wasn't enough as he ended up at 72nd in the FedEx Cup standings.
And then there's Jackson Koivun, who did just enough to finish just on the right side of the bubble at 70th.
And to bring this all back to prize money, that's the real value of finishing the year inside the Top 70 and making it to the playoff events. The payouts at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, BMW Championship and TOUR Championship are all absolutely ridiculous and dwarf the prize money offered at regular PGA Tour events. Even if the Wyndham has a modest payout structure, a good result can lead to even more money coming players' way throughout the rest of August.
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