How much money will Conor McGregor make at UFC 329? Fighter purses, prize money and more

With bonuses and PPV revenue still to be announced, the main event alone guarantees historic payouts for both fighters.

The event is projected to set a new gate intake record for the UFC and promises to be one of the promotion's most lucrative shows yet.

Conor McGregor returns to the octagon for the first time in five years at UFC 329 this Saturday against Max Holloway.

For the first time in five years (and one day), Conor McGregor is stepping back into the octagon at UFC 329 on Saturday night, when he's set to face Max Holloway. The two mavens of MMA fought much earlier in their respective careers, back on a UFC Fight Night card in August 2013, which McGregor won by unanimous decision. Now, they're set to headline UFC 329 on a stacked card and the purses from the Las Vegas event should make everyone involved much richer.

As fight fans know, the official prize money and purses won't be announced until after UFC 329. That's also true with the bonuses for the card; there will be more payouts for the fighters. However, we do have some info about the money McGregor's guaranteed purse before we even fully get into bonuses and the revenue share from PPV buys.

How much money Conor McGregor will make at UFC 329

Conor McGregor | USA TODAY Sports

While the official number has not been announced, McGregor is reportedly set to make more than $15 million for returning to the octagon against Holloway. This comes after the former double-champ's longtime manager, Audie Attar, told MMA insider Ariel Helwani that the Irishman would be making "multiples over anybody in the UFC, including Zuffa Boxing". That quote is important considering that Conor Benn took home $15 million at the Zuffa Boxing event on Netflix.

We won't know the official number until we get bonuses announced, but it's fair to say that McGregor is getting a historic payday.

Max Holloway purse: Projected earning for UFC 329

For fighting McGregor for the second time in his career, Max Holloway won't get quite the same level of prize money or purse, but will still take home a terrific payday. For his fight earlier this year against Charles Oliveira, Holloway was reported set to earn between $2 million and $4 million in earnings. We can assume, given that Dana White has already said that UFC 329 has set a record for the largest gate intake in the history of the promotion, that Holloway will earn $3 million to $4 million, if not more, for his fight against McGregor.

Full UFC 329 fight card headlined by McGregor vs. Holloway 2

Paddy Pimblett | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Main Card

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista

Brandon Royval vs. Lone-er Kavanaugh

King Green vs. Terrance McKinney

Preliminary Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison

Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yañez

Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III

Early Preliminary Card

Tracy Cortez vs. Wang Cong

Damian Pinas vs. César Almeida

Farid Basharat vs. John Garza

Ryan Gandry vs. Zachary Reese

Alessandro Costa vs. Cody Durden

We don't have any information currently about the prize money and purses for the rest of the card, though it sands to reason that the big names elsewhere on the card, most notably Paddy Pimblett and even preliminary fighter Gable Steveson, are going to end up getting a nice chunk of change for their work at UFC 329. Furthermore, there will be Fight of the Night bonuses and the like that will be handed out based on performances as well.

One thing that's for sure is that this is a can't-miss fight card for MMA fans. McGregor always draws eyes, but he's headlining one heck of a night in the UFC this time around as well, top to bottom.