Marina Mabrey, A'ja Wilson and the highest scoring games in WNBA history

Last night, all eyes were on Marina Mabrey as she put on a masterclass against the Los Angeles Sparks in front of the faithful Toronto Tempo fans. With about three minutes to go in the third quarter, she drained her signature long-range 3-ball to put her at 39 points on the night, a new career-high. Except she wasn't done yet. After a few more buckets, she made history in the fourth quarter as she launched one from deep, putting her nightly total at 53 points, tying the WNBA single-game record.

In the WNBA's 30-year history, only two other players have reached this milestone — A'ja Wilson and Liz Cambage. But there have been plenty of other iconic high-scoring performances across the league's existence. Here are the top 10 highest-scoring WNBA performances.

PLAYER, TEAM DATE TOTAL POINTS 1. Marina Mabrey, Toronto Tempo June 25, 2026 53 T-1. A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces August 22, 2023 53 T-1. Liz Cambage, Dallas Wings July 17, 2018 53 4. Riquna Williams, Tulsa Shock September 8, 2013 51 5. Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx July 22, 2014 48 6. Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm July 24, 2007 47 T-6. Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury August 10, 2006 47 8. Katie Smith, Minnesota Lynx July 8, 2001 46 9. A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces May 15, 2026 45 T-9. Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty May 21, 2023 45

Now this isn't a 'who did it best?' competition, because I have a feeling every 50+ point performance is pretty jaw-dropping. But, just for fun, let's take a look at each of the three 53-point performances.

Liz Cambage: July 17, 2018

Of course, this performance is pretty cemented in the brains of WNBA fans because Cambage was the first player to break that 50+ point threshold. The game came during the 2018 season when she and the Dallas Wings handed the New York Liberty a 104-87 loss, with plenty of thanks to Cambage's performance.

She finished the game shooting 77.3 percent from the floor — the most efficient of all three 53-point performances. She even drained 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. She finished the night 15-of-16 from the free throw line and also recorded 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 5 blocks.

A'ja Wilson: Aug. 22, 2023

You'll notice Wilson is the only player listed more than once on the top 10 single-game scorers list — she's simply a scoring machine. Her legendary 53-point performance came during a 112-100 Aces win over the Atlanta Dream during the 2023 season. She finished the night shooting 69.6 percent from the floor — including one of only nine 3-pointers she drained that season. She also recorded 7 rebounds and 4 blocks. Wilson shot 20-of-21 from the free throw line — the most of the three 53-point performances.

Wilson got close to beating the record earlier this season, when she recorded 45 points against the Connecticut Sun.

Marina Mabrey: June 25, 2026

While 53 points ties the league record, Mabrey is the only guard to achieve this number. Last night, she also tied the league record for most 3-pointers in a game with nine. Although she's no stranger to tying this record, as she just did it against Connecticut on June 19 — and most efficiently, shooting 75 percent from beyond the arc. She and Rhyne Howard are the only two players in the league to have two games in which they've made 9 3-pointers.

Back to last night, though, Mabrey finished the night with 6 rebounds and 2 assists to go along with her 53 points. She went to the charity stripe the least across these three performances, shooting 10-of-12. She shot 60.7 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from 3-point land. Per ESPN, when asked about her historic night, Mabrey said, "I think tonight was just my night from the 3-point line and from honestly everywhere. It was all going in... And then the fans, to have them chanting 'MVP,' I don't know that I ever imagined that. But it was really a good feeling."

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