3 surprises from the first full night of the college basketball season

We’re still a long way from March — but the madness is already underway.

The first full night of the men’s college basketball season packed a few surprises. A little-known school pulled off one of the biggest upsets in decades. And one top-25 team lost to an unranked opponent, helping a big-name coach take the first step in getting himself off the hot seat.

Later, Sooners

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

East Texas A&M has had more name changes than Power Four victories. The school formerly known as Texas A&M-Commerce was picked to finish dead last in the low-major Southland Conference. Beginning just their fifth season in Division I, the Lions were 28.5-point underdogs against Oklahoma.

And none of that mattered. They pulled off the first big shocker of the season Monday night by stunning the Sooners 68-64. According to ESPN Research, it was the second-largest upset by point spread in the past 30 years, topped only by Eastern Illinois’ victory over Iowa as a 30.5-point underdog in 2022.

This result will not help sixth-year Oklahoma coach Porter Moser’s job security. Moser, who has taken the Sooners to just one NCAA Tournament, was the subject of “Fire Moser” chants and after the game apologized to “every single person that came in.”

A Penny for your thoughts

At the opposite end is Penny Hardaway, who is entering a do-or-die ninth season at Memphis. The former Orlando Magic point guard cooled that criticism by leading the Tigers past No. 18 Iowa State 80-76.

Hardaway led Memphis to three NCAA Tournaments in a four-year stretch before the bottom fell out last season, when the Tigers went 13-19. With Jayden Reid scoring 26 points, Hardaway’s critics were quiet — for one night, anyway.

Be patient with North Carolina

North Carolina guard Terrence Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone expecting North Carolina to be its customary, blue-blooded, dominant self might want to temper those expectations. The Tar Heels opened the Michael Malone era by beating Western Carolina 80-72.

One extraordinary statistic puts them on this list, per Inside Carolina. The Catamounts outrebounded North Carolina 41-32. It’s the first time a mid-major program came into the Smith Center and built that lopsided of a rebounding edge since Winthrop did it on Nov. 10, 2000. That was Matt Doherty’s first game as head coach. Said Malone afterward: "Welcome to the roller coaster."