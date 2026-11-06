College Basketball Wraparound: Florida starts fast, Oklahoma in hot water

The college basketball season is underway and there's so many games happening across the country that it's hard to keep up with everything. Here is a look back at some of the biggest stories of the first few days of the season, including a strong start for the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25.

What you missed this week in college basketball:

No. 1 Florida starts fast

The talent and experience that Florida retained made them an easy call to be the No. 1 team in FanSided's own preseason rankings but we all know games aren't played on paper. Head coach Todd Golden wasn't afraid to challenge his team early, scheduling a showdown with No. 14 Miami on Opening Night, and had to be pleased with what he saw as the Gators took care of business with a 10-point win over the Hurricanes in Tampa.

The victory was a well-balanced effort for the Gators, who saw all eight of their rotation members contribute at least six points as Florida out-rebounded Miami by five and held the Hurricanes to just 35 percent shooting from the floor. A big key to this game was the fact that Hurricanes' star Malik Reneau couldn't get into a rhythm due to early foul trouble, playing only 23 minutes and registering only five points on 1-of-6 shooting.

This is a big swing point for Florida, which challenged itself early last season as the defending champs and lost on Opening Night to Arizona, putting themselves in a hole they took a long time to dig out of. While it is true Miami probably isn't Final Four bound like Arizona was last year, handling a top ACC outfit with ease is a great sign for the Gators.

Porter Moser's seat is getting quite warm at Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Peter Moser | USA TODAY Sports

It feels like the sea of buy games in the opening week of the season usually produces one significant shocker, such as No. 4 Michigan State losing at home to James Madison in 2023. This year's shock entrant is East Texas A&M, which was picked dead last in the Southland's preseason poll, going on the road and beating Oklahoma by four in Norman.

The Lions entered the game as 30.5-point underdogs and never trailed after taking a 13-12 lead late in the first half. While it is awesome for East Texas A&M to have such a dramatic first win over a power conference team, the damage done to Porter Moser's tenure at Oklahoma is likely quite significant.

Moser, who entered the year on the hot seat, saw his team's 30-game home winning streak against non-conference opponents snapped in absolutely stunning fashion. The Sooners are at home again on Friday against Mississippi Valley State, which should be a get-right spot but it is hard to put any trust into Oklahoma after an effort like that.

Trent Perry powers UCLA past Arizona

UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of all the star players on the floor for No. 5 Arizona's showdown with No. 22 UCLA on Monday night, few would have pegged Bruins' guard Trent Perry as the difference maker. Perry, a junior who averaged 12.6 points per game for UCLA last season, led the team with 21 points to help earn an important nine-point win at a neutral site in Las Vegas.

The best player on the floor was Arizona's Ivar Karchenkov, who put up a 38 point, 10 rebound performance that likely left NBA scouts salivating. The problem for the Wildcats was that the rest of the team scored only 37, leaving Perry's strong night to be the kingmaker as he kept getting to the free throw line, knocking down all 11 of his attempts to go along with five assists and three rebounds.

Scoring this type of victory early means we need to keep an increased eye on UCLA, which has been considered a second-tier Big Team behind the likes of Illinois, Michigan State and Michigan. The Bruins will now play their next five games at home before a neutral-site tilt against Saint Mary's on Thanksgiving Day, giving UCLA a chance to be 6-0 entering that contest.

What to watch for this weekend

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 16 Michigan: Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT

University of Michigan takes on the University of Connecticut | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The best game of the weekend comes in Boston as UConn takes on Michigan on Friday night in the Hall-of-Fame Series. Both sides scored easy wins to start their seasons, but the real intrigue here centers on the Wolverines in a rematch of April's national championship game.

There is a lot of pressure on head coach Mike Boynton, who has to galvanize a group spurned by Dusty May's decision to go to the pros, to show he can lead this program full time. Michigan only gave Boynton a two-year prove-it deal to essentially keep their team from entering the transfer portal en masse in June, but he can take a big step towards bolstering his job security by toppling the Huskies in what will be a very pro-UConn environment at TD Garden.

No. 12 Arkansas Vs. No. 9 Virginia: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Billy Richmond III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week's NFL slate is a bit lackluster but there is an intriguing college basketball clash on Sunday afternoon as the Razorbacks and Cavaliers square off in D.C. The contest offers a potential showcase spot for Arkansas guard Jordan Smith Jr, who scored 28 points in a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday and is projected to be a potential lottery pick in June's NBA Draft.

The matchup is also a good early test for Virginia, which appears to be one of the top challengers to Duke in the ACC this season. Sophomore forward Thijs De Ridder is the Cavalier to watch after he scored 24 points and picked up nine rebounds in a season-opening win over Drexel on Tuesday.