UNC, Nebraska and more CBB teams already making their case to jump into the AP top 25

The preseason AP Poll is arguably the most difficult poll of the entire season, and this offseason was the hardest ever to compile. Between the transfer portal, coaching changes, and eligibility court cases, more rosters had questions about who would be on it to start the season. However, the rankings are the rankings, and although we'll know more about the teams as the season progresses, there are already a few teams knocking at the door.

Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri just missed being ranked in the top 25, missing out by a total of twelve points. The Tigers took a bit of a hit as the season started as it was announced that forward Jaylen Carey would be suspended from the team.

There's plenty of reason for optimism at Missouri this season with the amount of talent the Tigers have. Mark Mitchell was ruled elgibile and returned to Missouri after averaging 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game last season. Jason Crowe Jr. was a top five recruit of the 2026 class, and he'll be able to lead the perimeter offense. On top, Missouri has more depth this season with players like Bryson Tiller, Kennard Davis, and Trent Pierce.

It's been only one game, but this Missouri team seems more willing to get up shots from three this season, and they have the quality of shooters to knock them down. Jason Crowe and Kennard Davis give Missouri two potentially very good shooters in the backcourt.

Missouri opened their season with a 111-50 win over Cleveland State.

North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Matt Able | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina will always be a team relevant to the AP Poll, but they started this season on the outside looking in. There are a lot of questions surrounding this team, starting with how new head coach, Mike Malone, can adapt to coaching college basketball.

Neo Avdalas transferred in from Virginia Tech, and the 6-foot-9 forward can operate the offense as a point forward. He'll be looked at to lead this team this season. Terrence Brown and Matt Able provide potential shooting and scoring out on the perimeter as well. 7-foot-1 Sayon Keita should be able to help protect the interior for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina opened their season with an 80-72 win over Western Carolina. This team may need some time to gel, but they have the talent to appear in the AP Poll this season.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Cale Jacobsen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a Cinderella season last year, Nebraska is looking to show this season that it wasn't a fluke. The Cornhuskers returned one of the best shooters and players in all of college basketball in Pryce Sandfort.

Braden Frager, Cale Jacobsen, Connor Essegian, and Leo Curtis all returned to the team, giving Nebraska players with comfort within the complex Nebraska system. Trevan Leonhardt and Boden Kapke transferred in to help fill the gaps on this roster.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg has shown he can turn a roster with not the most talent on paper into one of the better teams in the country. Their free-flowing offensive system that prioritizes shooting and spacing can quickly put teams in a bind. Defensively, they dare you to beat them with threes by always having multiple bodies in the paint.

Nebraska opened their season with a 106-64 win over Le Moyne.

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite an opening day loss to Gonzaga, there's still reason for optimism surrounding Purdue.

The Boilermakers had to replenish their production from last season after losing Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Oscar Cluff. Purdue came into the season deeper in the guard room, and most questions surrounded what the front court could do.

7-foot-4 Daniel Jacobsen quickly turned that narrative around, scoring 22 points and adding in 7 rebounds against Gonzaga. If he can become a consistent force on the interior, Purdue's roster will have some of their biggest questions answered.

Purdue also has some times to figure things out as their next five games are against quality mid-major teams, before getting a Thanksgiving MTE against DePaul and Oklahoma. This is far from a guarantee, but there's a world where Purdue starts the season 8-1.

Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of the analytical sites are higher on Auburn than maybe consensus is. KenPom currently has Auburn ranked 22nd, Torvik has them 36th, and EvanMiya has them 29th.

In Steven Pearl's second season leading the team, the Tigers returned Tahaad Pettiford to lead the offense alongside Kevin Overton. Auburn also became much deeper in the front court, adding Owen Freeman, Narcisse Ngoy, and Bukky Oboye.

The defense was the real struggle for Auburn last season, so Pearl went out and got multiple rim protectors for this season. If the defense can hold with a system predicated on taking away the paint, the offense is more than good enough to put Auburn in the top 25.

Auburn opened the season with a 92-59 win over Southeastern Louisiana.