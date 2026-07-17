As the MLB Trade Deadline approaches, this year feels different. The names are bigger and it feels like a few things that have taken years to roost are finally hitting the boiling point. We expect to see massive names moved, and with those rumors already out there, you can expect a gigantic trade no one expected to sneak in, as well. It’s going to be an incredibly fun three weeks.

There are some clear destinations that make sense for the top trade deadline candidates, but there's a difference between making sense and happening. So we played matchmaker based on fit to place ten players on rosters where before Aug. 3. Then, we ran the ideas past our FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray to find out why unfortunately, they probably won't actually work out.

1. Tarik Skubal to the Chicago Cubs

The rumor mill around Detroit Tigers ace and two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal has been hot for two years now. This year is no different, but recent reports show that Skubal isn’t looking for the door. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Skubal wants to finish out the season in Detroit in an attempt to win the World Series with the team that drafted him.

While that is something to overcome, it just seems like the Tigers are looking to cash in on Skubal while his value is at its highest. There will be a laundry list of teams hoping to get Skubal’s services for the run to the World Series, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it is another National League team that makes the most sense.

The Chicago Cubs are in desperate need of an ace in their rotation. Likely securing a Wild Card spot heading into the postseason, the Northsiders have more than half of their rotation on the injured list, and Shota Imanaga is their current ace. Putting Skubal in this rotation makes the Cubs a team to watch in the NL, especially if they can get healthy.

Reaction from Robert Murray: "I’m highly skeptical that the Cubs trade for Skubal. It also isn’t a guarantee that the Tigers trade Skubal either now that they’re showing signs of life and within playoff striking distance."

2. Francisco Lindor to the Rays

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been few situations where a player needed a change of scenery more than Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets. Once the hero of this franchise and one of the most clutch players in the league, Lindor has fallen off a cliff. Over the past four years, Lindor has broken 5.0 WAR every season, including two seasons where he was over 6.0. This season, he’s at 0.2 in July. His .208 average and four home runs are not sending anyone racing to acquire him.

At the same time, we know there’s a better player in there. What is the issue holding him back? If it’s not an injury, the right team will have a good time getting Lindor’s services. And his history of showing up big in the postseason feels like the type of move a smart franchise would make.

The Tampa Bay Rays are considered one of the smartest franchises in MLB. Back at the top of the AL East, the Rays are going to be buyers at the trade deadline. Will they get past his salary? That’s always been the issue for the Rays. Lindor is making more than $30 million until 2031. However, we think they can get the Mets to eat some of that salary just to reset the bottom line.

Reaction from Robert Murray: "I’d be SHOCKED if Lindor is traded. No shot this happens, in my opinion."

3. Andrew Abbott to the Athletics

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ah, the Cincinnati Reds. We had hope, but once again, a summer swoon has you quickly out of the playoff race. It’s gotten so bad that the Reds are now sitting in last place in the NL West, the only team in that division that is under .500. They will be sellers once again. We seriously considered finding a new home for Elly De La Cruz, but we think they hold onto him for at least another season.

Andrew Abbott, on the other hand, is a different story. The 27-year-old pitcher is having a career year, pitching to a 3.92 ERA with 81 strikeouts and a 5-5 record. Just a few days ago at the time of this writing, he struck out eight Philadelphia Phillies despite taking the loss.

Now, while the Cincinnati Reds Fansided site Blog Red Machine smartly points out that Abbott is pre-arbitration in his next contract negotiation, and that kind of price control is something that Reds management covets, this is still a guy who is breaking out in his mid-to-late 20s. That has about a 50-50 chance of sticking. The Reds would be smart to sell high, knowing the price control gives them the ability to ask for the moon. So many teams need starting pitching, and if they can’t afford the Skubal race, this is a good secondary choice. The Astros could use another pitcher, and the AL West has been pretty bad, keeping them in the race.

Reaction from Robert Murray: "If the Reds sell a starter, I’d look for someone who is on an expiring contract (Brady Singer). I don’t see Abbott being traded."

4. Aroldis Chapman to the Dodgers

Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aroldis Chapman was basically done, but seemingly out of nowhere, he’s back to being one of the best closers in baseball. The flamethrower is crushing it since joining the Boston Red Sox, which is even better knowing that he flamed out so hard with the New York Yankees. Chapman might be the best available closer on the market.

Did we say best available on the market? That means the Los Angeles Dodgers will be in on the target. Closer Edwin Diaz has just started his rehab assignments after elbow surgery, but we can’t believe that the Dodgers would be willing to go forth with him as their best closer option. They paid a fortune for him, but the injury has to have them worried.

Tanner Scott is a really good backup option, but the Dodgers want more. They want to have an undeniable bullpen, and adding a veteran closer who has won a World Series in the past is the best route to get there.

Reaction from Robert Murray: "The Red Sox look like buyers, not sellers, so I don’t see this happening."

5. Jarren Duran to the Padres

Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jarren Duran is another member of the Red Sox who frequents the trade rumor blogs on occasion. He’s been tied to a bunch of teams, and ironically, most of them are on the West Coast. However, the most common team that has come up is the San Diego Padres. They have been tied to multiple packages for Duran, as the Padres are looking to deliver a team that can compete with the Dodgers and Diamondbacks in the NL West.

Duran is another player who is suffering from a down season. He is hitting under .200 on the season with just 13 home runs. His batting average has actually dropped in each of the past three seasons, going from .295 to .285 to .256 to now under .200. Obviously, this is by far the biggest drop of his career.

And this is why the Padres make sense here. San Diego is looking for a hitter who can take advantage of the cavernous areas of PetCo Park. Duran is just two seasons removed from leading the league in both doubles and triples. Getting a new lease on his career at 29 years old might be exactly what he needs. He could also be exactly what the Padres’ lineup needs.

Reaction from Robert Murray: "Preller would surely love this. But the Red Sox seem unlikely to sell, and Duran has had a super high value in trade talks that no team has met. I can’t see that happening this year."

6. Luis Castillo to the Marlins

Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like forever since Luis Castillo was the young pitching ace many were hoping would get traded from the Reds so he could dominate on a bigger stage. Ironically, Castillo had been traded three times by the time he made it to Cincinnati, and the Miami Marlins once had the rights to Castillo. They traded for him in the deal that sent Casey McGehee to the San Francisco Giants. The Marlins agreed to trade Castillo to the Padres in the deal for Andrew Cashner, but his part of the trade was reversed a few days later. Meanwhile, the Marlins finally traded Castillo to the Reds in 2017 for Dan Straily.

Castillo was eventually traded to the Seattle Mariners, giving them one of the best rotations in baseball. However, Castillo has been quite bad this season. After years of an ERA under 4.00, Castillo is close to a 5.00 ERA. He’s won just three games in 18 starts, and it’s never been clearer that he needs to find a new place to play.

Don’t say you can never go home. Sending Castillo to Miami could turn around his season and send the second half of his career on the right path. As of this writing, the Marlins are just three games out of the NL East lead. Getting Castillo at a steep discount to help with the playoff race could be great for the Marlins long-term.

Reaction from Robert Murray: "The Marlins will likely add a starter. But no team has acquired Castillo in the past, and I don’t see there being much demand this year."

7. Gleyber Torres to the Yankees

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is going to come with some groans, but the New York Yankees desperately need offense, and Gleyber Torres wants a chance to play where he was at his best. The Yankees' infield still has Anthony Volpe, and they need to make a move that rectifies that situation. Their offense is dreadful with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on the shelf. Adding Torres is at least something.

Torres is currently on the injured list, but he should be back before the trade deadline. He is starting rehab assignments soon, and he has already been taking batting practice and other drills. That part will have to be worked out, as the Yankees can’t afford another injured body on the roster, but if he’s healthy, then he could really help the Yanks.

Many Yankees fans will say they don’t want this reunion to happen, but this is a one-year fix for a guy they know can perform in New York. We expect him to rally back from a down season and really make a name for himself again at Yankee Stadium. Can this be the only move the Yankees make? Probably not, but this will help.

Reaction from Robert Murray: "The Yankees need infield help. They know Torres. But no guarantees the Tigers sell, so I’d call it unlikely right now."

8. Byron Buxton to the Mariners

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one might have people looking at it sideways, as the Twins and Mariners have a similar record going into the All-Star Break, but they are also in very different places as a franchise. Minnesota has already sold a bunch in the past 12 months, and the ownership group is trying to reset things before moving forward. Byron Buxton would be the ultimate reset. The Mariners have been desperately trying to make a turn towards contention, but their offense has always held them back. Cal Raleigh having one of the worst campaigns after an MVP push ever is one of the main reasons why Seattle is having such offensive issues.

Buxton is also not just a short-term fix. The Mariners can go for the next five years with Buxton and Julio Rodriguez in the outfield and feel good about where their lineup sits. If Raleigh can come back to stardom, then adding Buxton to the middle of the lineup makes this a real contender.

The Mariners famously have a great pitching staff. If they can finally get the right collection of hitters together, this will be a team worth paying attention to.

Reaction from Robert Murray: "Buxton isn’t going anywhere."

9. Luis Arraez to the Rangers

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a few names that are going to get left off the board here that would have been here just a few weeks ago. James Wood, Bo Bichette, and Paul Skenes were all highly considered for this spot, but each of them seems more likely to stay in their current homes, despite the lack of contention from any of them (although the Pirates are at least competing somewhat).

Since they are all off the board, let’s go with someone who is almost definitely going to be traded. San Francisco Giants infielder Luis Arraez has been around the league already, playing for the Twins, Padres, Marlins, and now the Giants. Unfortunately, the Giants are going nowhere fast. They are one of the bigger disappointments in baseball.

Arraez is one of the best contact hitters available in baseball, and there are few parks where that works better than Globe Life Field. The Texas Rangers have built contenders by taking players and making them even better hitters in their park. Now that they’ve officially made the turnaround and taken over the AL West, they should be looking to add before July 31st.

Reaction from Robert Murray: "I really like this fit. Arraez feels like a sure thing to be traded."

10. Mike Trout to the Phillies

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s time. It’s been 12 years since Mike Trout made the playoffs. He’s only been in the playoffs once in his career. One of the best players of this era, Trout’s loyalty to the Los Angeles Angels has hurt his legacy. He’s now, in the minds of many, behind the likes of Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper, Jose Altuve, and Mookie Betts. Someone still just 34 years old, he’s the exact same age as Judge.

Trout still has years left of effectiveness, and the Angels are no closer to the playoffs than they’ve been in years. It’s time to allow this man to experience postseason play while he is still holding onto his prime.

Trout was born and raised in South New Jersey, a place that is Philadelphia Phillies country. Vineland is between Atlantic City and Philadelphia, and Trout knows this area. He knows this fanbase. Trout is still a part of this fanbase. He loves this area. Trout has done the Angels a solid for almost two decades. It’s time to repay the favor and send him home.

Reaction from Robert Murray: "This ain’t happening. Trout isn’t being traded, new Angels executive John Mozeliak says."

More MLB news and analysis: