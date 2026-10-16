3 free agents the Yankees might actually sign that can turn them into World Series contenders

The New York Yankees will not spend mountains of cash in free agency this offseason, but GM Brian Cashman knows he needs to add a couple of high-impact players. It's imperative that New York spend big on the right free agents if they want to end their embarassing World Series drought.

Yes, improved health from stars like Aaron Judge can help boost the team's win total. Improved production from the big-name slugger won't cure all the ills that haunted Aaron Boone's squad in 2026.

Finding a way to improve an offense that slipped from the top unit in the American League in 2025 to a middle-of-the-pack lineup this season will be at the top of the franchise's offseason shopping list. Second base is a position that will receive attention if, as expected, the team elects to move on from Jazz Chisholm. Securing an upgrade over hapless Ryan McMahon at third base is also on the cards. Finally, landing a better platoon partner for Austin Wells behind the plate can provide the Yankees' offense a big boost moving forward.

This year's crop of free agents isn't full of attractive options, but these three players can really give the Yankees a much-needed jolt. Cashman and company should be in on each player as long as the bidding does not get out of hand.

Brandon Lowe can give the Yankees a massive boost at second base

Yankee fans are very familiar with Brandon Lowe as a player who tormented the team during his tenure with the Rays. They might have lost sight of the 31-year-old infielder as he moved to Pittsburgh ahead of the 2026 campaign.

All Lowe did for the Pirates was post the best WAR of his career (5.4) in 150 games for the NL Central club. He managed that feat by bashing 35 home runs and also putting in the best defensive work of his career. The latter might not be replicable over the life of his next contract, but it does provide optimism he can hold up as an adequate defender over the next few years.

Lowe may not be the long-term answer for the Yankees at second, but he can help give them a clear upgrade over what they got from Chisholm last year. Signing him to a three-year deal at a premium salary could be a stroke of genius by New York's front office.

Japan could be the right place to shop for Ryan McMahon's replacement

Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a time when Ryan McMahon's defense at the hot corner made up for his offensive deficiencies. His defense fell off a cliff last year in the Bronx. The Yankees owe him $16 million next season but they might choose to eat that money if they can't find a taker for McMahon on the trade market.

Rolling the dice on Japanese import Teruaki Sato could be the best option available to New York this offseason. There are concerns about his ability to make consistent contact at the Major League level, but the combination of power and production he showed in Japan this season is a cause for major optimism.

Like McMahon, Sato projects as a weak defensive presence at thid base, but the hope is his power can more than make up for that deficiency. Sato's free agent market is difficult to predict, but the Yankees should give him a long look once he posts.

Ryan Jeffers is the perfect handcuff for Austin Wells behind the plate

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Austin Wells suffered through the worst season of his career, but an uptick in performance late in the regular season and through the playoffs gives the Yankees hope for him moving forward. They still need to find a right-handed platoon partner for him that can torment southpaw pitching.

The Yankees were linked with interest in Ryan Jeffers on the trade market this year, but the Twins elected to keep hold of him. He's now hitting free agency which gives the Yankees a clear run at bringing him into the fold.

He's a slightly below-average defender behind the plate, but he covers that up with real power as a hitter. The Yankees know Wells can handle the defense, but they need more pop in the middle of their order. Jeffers can be that sort of presence when he's in the lineup against lefties. The real question remains whether or not the Yankees will pay the premium required to sign him if he's just a platoon player.