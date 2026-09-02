5 destinations for Mike Trout if Angels commit to full rebuild with Stan Kroenke

That sound you heard upon walking into Angel Stadium on Tuesday night was Mike Trout letting out the biggest sigh of his illustrious career.

Only hours before Trout and the Angels suffered a 7-3 loss to the Yankees, news broke that longtime owner Arte Moreno had finally agreed to sell the team. Stan Kroenke, who owns the Rams and Arsenal Football Club, among other teams, is expected to be approved as the Angels’ next owner in early 2027.

Speaking with reporters, Trout admitted that he is “super excited” about the change. The Angels have not reached the postseason since 2014, and they haven’t had a non-losing record in over a decade.

“Seeing the reaction from the fans and some of the guys and the whole vibe, I think it was needed for a fresh start,” Trout said. “The biggest thing is getting that feeling of getting that winning culture back and having that vibe in the clubhouse.”

Trout has publicly resisted the idea of a trade, but what would happen if the Angels are open to finally pressing the reset button under new ownership? The three-time MVP recently celebrated his 35th birthday and only has 15 career playoff appearances. He’s more than earned the right to at least play for a World Series contender.

Before going any further, keep in mind that Trout has a full no-trade clause, so don’t plan on seeing him join the Athletics or Rockies.

Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta is still in a championship window, but what happens if the NL East-leading Braves fall short of the World Series yet again? Ownership isn’t afraid to be aggressive, and the universal DH means that Trout wouldn’t need to play the outfield. We’re definitely intrigued by a Braves lineup featuring Trout, Matt Olson, Michael Harris II and Drake Baldwin.

For what it’s worth, ESPN ranked the Braves’ farm system No. 15 in the league following the trade deadline. That’s up from No. 26 this past January, and the Angels should attempt to take advantage.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Until further notice, the Dodgers should always be considered a landing spot for any marquee player, whether it’s via trade or free agency. Even amid owner Mark Walter’s alleged financial troubles, we’d expect the two-time defending champions to at least consider acquiring Trout if he becomes available.

Trout would be the latest addition to a lineup that already features three Hall of Fame locks in Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts. Talk about a modern version of Murderers’ Row! Granted, Betts is having his worst season since becoming a full-time starter in 2015, but he’s still been worth 2.5 bWAR through Sept. 1.

New York Yankees

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) talks with Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As with the Dodgers, you should immediately include the Yankees in any potential Trout trade talks. Trent Grisham is a pending free agent, and Giancarlo Stanton remains a massive injury liability. The good news, at least for the Yankees, is that Stanton only has one season left on his contract. Are Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner open to eating the money and finally parting ways with the veteran slugger?

Releasing or trading Stanton would allow the Yankees to make Trout or Aaron Judge the full-time DH, with the other remaining in the outfield. Cody Bellinger could stay in left field, and that’d allow the surging Spencer Jones to man center field moving forward. It’s a fun idea, though the logistics currently work against the thought of Trout in pinstripes.

Philadelphia Phillies

Mike Trout signing with the feather pen in Philadelphia is pure cinema pic.twitter.com/JTAXjx99xF — Hard Rock Bet (@HardRockBet) July 15, 2026

By now, you likely know that Trout grew up a Phillies and Eagles fan in southern New Jersey, so this is a perfect match off that alone. It’d also give us an opportunity to finally see Trout and Bryce Harper play together after their careers were intertwined for so long. July’s All-Star Game offered Trout another chance to play at Citizens Bank Park, and his media day comments definitely turned heads.

“I enjoy coming to Philly,” Trout said. “I’m an Angel, obviously. I got a no-trade clause, so it’s ultimately my decision. But, like I said, I love Philly.”

Hmm.

San Francisco Giants

Vintage Mike Trout defense 👏 pic.twitter.com/drHgAVXZJ5 — MLB (@MLB) August 26, 2026

Buster Posey’s status as one of the greatest players in modern Giants history likely gives him more breathing room than he deserves, especially after the Tony Vitello hire and Pride Night controversy. The pressure will nonetheless be on him to finally get things right, even if it means another high-profile acquisition.

But given the Giants’ luck, they’ll probably follow in the Angels’ footsteps and struggle despite their payroll and Trout’s presence. So it goes.