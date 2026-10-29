5 Tampa Bay Rays who won’t be back after World Series embarrassment

The Tampa Bay Rays were out to prove that their dominance of the American League was due to their talent, not the lack of it in that league. Instead, Tampa Bay was embarrassed by the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series, getting bounced in five games and watching Brewers fans take over Tropicana Field.

This was a wildly successful season for a Rays team that made it to the World Series for just the third time in franchise history, but it's worth noting that Tampa Bay is still one of the few teams without a single title. It's clear that some changes are needed for the Rays to get over that hump, and those start with letting some players walk in the offseason.

RHP Freddy Peralta

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most controversial inclusion on the list is probably Freddy Peralta, whom the Rays acquired at the trade deadline from the Mets and watched dominate for much of his time in Tampa Bay. The right-hander struggled in his Rays debut but cruised from there, winning the AL Pitcher of the Month in September and even the ALCS MVP award, before finally crashing down to earth when Tampa Bay needed him most. Peralta really struggled in Game 3 of the World Series, and while it'd be unfortunate if that's Rays fans' last memories of him in a Tampa Bay uniform, I'd be surprised if he returned.

The reason for this has to do with the money he likely made by pitching so well in Tampa Bay. The Rays are a known small-market team that hesitates when it comes to doling out hefty contracts, and while Peralta might've lost some of that money after his World Series struggles, he's still probably likely to get a lucrative multi-year deal that the Rays just won't want to match or top. Given what they've consistently done, the Rays are probably better off getting the most out of some other pitcher for less money.

OF Cedric Mullins

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Cedric Mullins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the few free-agent signings the Rays made last winter was signing Cedric Mullins to a one-year, $7 million deal with a $10 million mutual option for 2027. He was their starting center fielder for much of the year, appearing in 137 games for Tampa Bay, but he didn't hit much, slashing .205/.284/.344. He did hit 15 home runs and stole 21 bases, but his inability to get on base resulted in the Rays handing Jonny DeLuca the bulk of the center field work in the postseason.

It's obvious that the Rays won't be picking up their end of Mullins' option, and while perhaps they can bring him back to be a fourth outfielder, the fact that he's a left-handed hitter who only plays center field restricts their flexibility with that a bit. I'd be pretty surprised if Mullins was brought back in any capacity.

2B/OF Gavin Lux

Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Gavin Lux | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays traded Josh Lowe in a three-team deal that brought Gavin Lux to Tampa Bay in the offseason, and while they didn't wind up regretting trading Lowe away, Lux gave them nothing. Literally. He did not appear in a single game for the Rays, as a right shoulder injury kept him on the sidelines the entire year.

Lux is a fine second baseman, but is he really a better option than Richie Palacios, who is already in-house and had some big postseason moments for Tampa Bay? It could make sense to bring Lux, a free agent this coming winter, back on a minor league deal or some small one-year prove-it deal, but I'd guess another team takes that shot before the Rays do.

INF/OF Jorge Mateo

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Jorge Mateo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays signed Jorge Mateo in mid-August after the Braves released him, and to his credit, he filled his role admirably. He didn't hit much at all with Tampa Bay, but provided his usual solid defense and blazing speed. The Rays used him six times in the postseason and the only time he had an at-bat was in the 10-1 blowout loss in Game 3 of the World Series. Otherwise, Mateo was used exclusively as a pinch runner, and he stole a base in his only attempt.

Having a speedster like Mateo off your bench can prove to be valuable at times, especially in the playoffs, but can the Rays really trust him to be a backup infielder during the regular season? He hit .203 with a .559 OPS overall this season, was even worse with Tampa Bay, and has hit .219 with a .620 OPS in his career. This isn't a player the Rays should want to give spot starts to, and that's what backup infielders are expected to provide.

RHP Nick Martinez

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays signed Nick Martinez just days before spring training, and that one-year, $9 million deal proved to be one of the best value deals of the entire offseason. Martinez posted a 3.10 ERA in 31 regular-season starts and 180 innings, culminating in an AL All-Star selection. He then made three postseason starts and allowed two runs or fewer in each of them.

It was a great year for Martinez, but it's also worth noting that he's 36 years old and he posted a 15.1 percent strikeout rate, the lowest among all 44 qualified starters. He did a great job limiting walks, as he always has, but even with good defense behind him, relying on someone who just doesn't generate any sort of whiffs to have another great year feels like asking for trouble.

The Rays accepting their end of his $20 million mutual option wouldn't be the worst idea in the world, but not only do I doubt that the penny-pinching organization would spend that much on him, even on a one-year deal, but Martinez is probably looking for a multi-year commitment in what could be his last time with the ability to command such a deal. Assuming that is the case, Martinez is probably gone.