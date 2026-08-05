5 under-the-radar trade deadline additions that could swing MLB playoff races

The debate centers on whether these moves will provide the necessary boost for teams on the playoff bubble.

These players may not have generated many headlines, but they have the potential to make significant impacts for their new teams.

This year's MLB trade deadline was a doozy, with Tarik Skubal, Adley Rutschman and Luis Arraez among the star players to be dealt. While those marquee players are sure to make an impact in their new threads, we always see under-the-radar additions come up big down the stretch.

Tommy Edman was an unsung hero in 2024 for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Louis Varland appeared in practically every game for the Toronto Blue Jays last postseason and has been even more impactful in 2026. These under-the-radar additions might not have generated many headlines, but there's a good chance they'll play key roles for their respective teams.

RHP Ryan Zeferjahn, Chicago Cubs

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ryan Zeferjahn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs' additions of Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes opened lots of eyes, but Jed Hoyer had to do more than just improve the rotation. He did just that, acquiring Ryan Zeferjahn from the Los Angeles Angels. His 3.66 ERA might not stick out, and he walks too many people, but there's reason to expect great things if you're Chicago.

It ultimately comes down to his strikeout stuff. Zeferjahn has a 33.5 percent strikeout rate, good for ninth among qualified relievers, ahead of guys like Dylan Lee, Louis Varland and Aroldis Chapman. His .163 batting average against is good for 12th in the Majors, just three points behind Luke Weaver, who has generated far more headlines. His expected batting average is .162, good for the 100th percentile according to Baseball Savant.

Yes, he needs to locate better, but his stuff is absurdly good, and that could lead to him closing games for the Cubs the remainder of this season and beyond.

OF Daulton Varsho, Houston Astros

Houston Astros center fielder Daulton Varsho | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daulton Varsho is in the midst of a down year, as he's slashing .243/.307/.375 with just seven home runs and 26 RBI. As underwhelming as that is, there's reason to believe he'll be a major contributor for the Houston Astros down the stretch.

First of all, Varsho has big offensive moments in him. He hit 20 home runs and drove in 55 runs in just 71 games in 2025. He has three 20-homer seasons in the last four years. Second, Varsho doesn't need to do much to be an upgrade in Houston's outfield. The Astros' best outfielder offensively is Cam Smith, who is hitting .218 with a .665 OPS. There's every reason to believe Varsho will be an upgrade over what they have even at his worst, and at his best, he's a Gold Glove-caliber defender with tons of left-handed power. On paper, he's an ideal fit for a team in need of lefty hitters and outfield help.

LHP Brooks Raley, Philadelphia Phillies

New York Mets pitcher Brooks Raley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While many fans were understandably focused on the likes of Luke Weaver, A.J. Minter and even Huascar Brazoban when discussing New York Mets bullpen trade candidates, Brooks Raley has arguably been more consistent than any of them for several years. The southpaw ended his Mets career with a 2.31 ERA in 149 appearances across parts of four seasons, striking out over a batter an inning. His ERA ranks second in Mets history among pitchers with at least 100 appearances.

You know who will be happy that the Phillies are acquiring Raley: Schwarber career reg season vs. Raley: 0-10, 4K. Marsh 0-7, 6Ks. Harper 2-9, 5Ks. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 3, 2026

He excels against both left-handed and right-handed hitters, and can pitch in low- and high-leverage spots. He's 38 years old, doesn't throw particularly hard and rarely goes more than an inning, but when used properly, he's an excellent option. His presence is certainly needed given Jose Alvarado's struggles with the Philadelphia Phillies this season.

OF Jo Adell, Cleveland Guardians

Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cleveland Guardians are a team known for being uber-conservative at the trade deadline, and while their trade for Jo Adell didn't break the bank prospect-wise, they did need to part with an intriguing piece in Jacob Cozart in order to get him. There's reason to believe their aggressiveness will pay dividends.

Adell's .682 OPS is far from exciting, but he has hit 16 home runs on the year after launching 37 long balls in 2025. He also has a .910 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season, and a .793 mark against them in his career. Is he a perfect player? Of course not. However, he should add much-needed thump, particularly against lefties, on a team that ranks dead last in slugging percentage and fourth-to-last in home runs.

RHP Jeff Hoffman, Minnesota Twins

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto Blue Jays fans might not like Jeff Hoffman's insertion on this list because he had such an up-and-down tenure with the team. It felt like he consistently melted down when being asked to record outs in high-leverage situations, and if that's the case with the Minnesota Twins, obviously their deal to acquire him won't look so great. With that being said, Hoffman's numbers under the hood and his performance of late give reason to believe that he can, and will, excel in Minnesota.

The right-hander has a 1.21 ERA in his last 23 appearances dating to the start of June, with 30 strikeouts in 22.1 innings of work. He also ranks in the 98th percentile or higher in whiff rate, chase rate and strikeout rate while also not allowing too much hard contact and even throwing strikes consistently. He's run into some horrific luck, but that's bound to turn. I'd argue it already has. That's great news for a Twins team in dire need of reinforcements in the 'pen.