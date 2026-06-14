Astros vs. Royals restart time: Rain delay updates from Kansas City

The Royals promised updates as soon as they become available, leaving Jose Altuve's tying home run hanging in the balance.

Severe thunderstorms and a tornado watch linger over Kauffman Stadium through 11 p.m. CT with no restart time announced.

The Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals game was delayed in the eighth inning with a 7-7 tie at 8:35 p.m. CT Saturday night.

The Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals made it into the eighth inning before Mother Nature got in the way. Saturday night's game landed in a rain delay as of 8:35 p.m. CT with the two teams deadlocked at 7-7.

We're keeping an eye on Kauffman Stadium as we wait for updates on when the game can go on.

Astros-Royals rain delay updates: No restart time indicated

The Royals promised to provide information on a restart time as soon as it becomes available. Of course, when that might be is anyone's guess.

We have entered a rain delay. We will provide more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/RAXusFnVU0 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 14, 2026

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect in Kansas City through 9:45 p.m. on Saturday night. A Tornado watch will continue until 11 p.m. while a flood watch is also in place through Sunday morning. So yeah, the weather is bad.

Sirens blasting. It’s a mess out there pic.twitter.com/D0gYDzfNtg — Joel Goldberg (@goldbergkc) June 14, 2026

When the delay was called, Matt Strahm was pitching for the Royals. It was a great time for the Astros in the top of the eighth as an Isaac Paredes HPB set up Jose Altuve for a game-tying two-run home run. Jake Meyers was due up with one out on the board.

With any luck, Meyers will be back out there soon, but that depends on the storm passing.

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