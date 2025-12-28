The best Kyle Tucker backup plan for every interested team as market cools

The calendar is about to flip to 2026, and still Kyle Tucker, far and away the biggest free agent on the market this MLB offseason, remains unsigned. Heck, forget unsigned: It feels like we've barely heard a rumor about the Tucker sweepstakes in weeks now. This is a no-doubt All-Star, one of the 10-or-so best hitters in the game still smack in his prime. What gives?

At this point, it's clear that Tucker and his representatives have their sights set on a historic payday north of $400 million, and they have no interest in settling for less unless and until they absolutely have to. Which puts potential interested teams in a bind: Wait it out for a shot at Tucker, or pivot to avoid being left holding the bag when he signs elsewhere? Someone is bound to sign Tucker at the end of this, but for his other suitors, it might be time to start thinking about plan B.

Toronto Blue Jays: Bring back Bo Bichette

World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 4 | Daniel Shirey/GettyImages

At this point, the Jays have to be considered the frontrunners for Tucker's services. We know they have the money; we know they have the motivation, considering their run to the World Series and the uncertainty at both corner outfield spots; and we know that they're interested, with Tucker visiting the team's complex in Florida earlier this month. Of all the fits for Tucker right now, Toronto is the cleanest all the way around.

If the Blue Jays somehow whiff on him, however, they've got a pretty great fallback plan in Bichette. The most important thing is that they find the best bat available, regardless of what position he plays. If that's Tucker, great. If not, bring back Bichette, put Addison Barger in left and George Springer in right and go from there. And the vibes should be good enough now that Bichette's interested in a reunion as long as the money is right. (Plus, he too finds himself in free agency limbo right now.)

Los Angeles Dodgers: Sign Kazuma Okamoto

Chicago Cubs v. Yomiuri Giants | Yuki Taguchi/GettyImages

"Need" is not in the Dodgers' vocabulary right now, but they could use some more stability in left field with Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez holding down the other two outfield spots. That said, another $400 million on the books would be tricky, even for a team with pockets this deep. If Tucker's amenable to a shorter-term deal with a high AAV, it makes all the sense in the world for L.A. If not, they shouldn't sweat it, but instead pivot to someone who could patch holes all over the lineup.

Unlike with Toronto, firepower is not a concern for this Los Angeles team; they don't need to immediately scramble for the next best bat on the market regardless of fit. Instead, Andrew Friedman should continue to prioritize versatility, and Okamoto would be a weapon in the mold of guys like Tommy Edman and Hyeseong Kim. He can play left if you need, though it's his worst position defensively. He can also spell two aging sluggers, Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman, at third and first base, respectively, while serving as a potential replacement for Muncy if he moves on in free agency next winter.

New York Yankees: Sign Cody Bellinger

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game 3 | Daniel Shirey/GettyImages

To be clear: The Yankees should make signing Tucker their No. 1 priority, and only pivot off of that when and if he tells them no. If even a good-faith effort can't bring him to New York, though, then — and only then — Bellinger becomes an acceptable plan B.

Bellinger is a tricky player to evaluate, with a wildly inconsistent track record of production and a batted-ball profile that makes him a tough fit for plenty of ballparks. But his fly ball swing is tailor-made for the short porch at Yankee Stadium, and New York desperately needs his plus defense (and ability to man center in a pinch) more than most other suitors. Again, the gap between Tucker and Bellinger is very real. But the latter is a better fit with the Yankees than just about anyone else; given his success in the Bronx in 2025, the feeling should be mutual.

New York Mets: Trade for Luis Robert

Chicago White Sox v Atlanta Braves | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

The Mets could well pivot to Bellinger themselves, given their need for more offense after losing Pete Alonso and the need for quality outfield defense around Juan Soto. I'm skeptical, though, both because Bellinger's bat is a much wonkier fit in Citi Field and because it doesn't seem like David Stearns' M.O. to hand huge money — the kind of money Scott Boras has made clear his client is seeking — to a good but not great player already in his 30s.

Robert comes with no such risk, with just a pair of $20 million club options for 2026 and 2027 left on his deal. He won't turn 29 until August, and he's among the best defensive center fielders in the sport. Sure, his bat has left a lot to be desired over the past couple of seasons, and he's had a hard time staying healthy. But those are also criticisms you could levy against Bellinger, albeit not the same extent. Betting on Robert to bounce back once he gets out of a dismal environment in Chicago seems pretty wise, and the Mets have more than enough prospect capital to get a deal done.

San Francisco Giants: Trade for Brendan Donovan

St. Louis Cardinals v Arizona Diamondbacks | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

Missing out on Tucker would be arguably be more devastating for the Giants than any other team on this list. San Francisco is desperate to get back to the postseason, and it's hard to imagine them doing so without adding at least one more big bat to what is still a top-heavy lineup — especially one that can fill the currently glaring hole in right field.

There is no adequate fallback plan for missing out on another star free agent. But trading for Donovan would be a prudent move no matter what: He plays both second base and the corner outfield spots, the two biggest areas of need in this Giants lineup, and his on-base skills would do wonders in front of Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman. Again, he's not Tucker, but in this free agent class no one is. He'd solve a lot of problems for San Francisco, and he wouldn't require a recruiting pitch.