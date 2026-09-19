Best offseason moves to complete the Cardinals' ahead-of-schedule turnaround

The St. Louis Cardinals are ahead of schedule. The job that Chaim Bloom did this winter shedding veteran contracts, which allowed young players Jordan Walker and JJ Wetherholt to play consistently, has resulted in immediate success.

Wetherholt was rewarded with a nine-figure contract this season and it’s possible that Walker is not far behind. Bloom will also be active in free agency, but the likelihood is that he doesn’t pursue high-end free agents such as Bo Bichette (if he opts out of his contract with the New York Mets) or Tarik Skubal.

Instead, the Cardinals are likely to follow a similar model to when they signed Dustin May and others this past offseason: high-upside players with plenty of talent and ability in their bodies, as well as veteran talent to round out the bullpen and the roster.

So who might St. Louis target? And really, what might they do this offseason? Here are a few options — including something they need to heavily consider internally.

Extend Jordan Walker

The first move of free agency … shouldn’t even involve a free agent! The Cardinals need to extend Jordan Walker this winter.

He’s only going to become more expensive the longer that Bloom and the Cardinals front office waits. He broke onto the scene this year with 28 home runs and 100 RBI while slashing .278/336/.482. He’s only 24 years old and is a former first round pick. He isn’t a free agent until 2030, so he’s controllable for at least four more seasons. But a five-year contract to forego arbitration and one free agent season would give both sides certainty about his future while also ensuring Walker hits free agency by age 30, which would allow him the chance for a second massive payday. No brainer.

Nick Martinez

Bloom’s former team, the Tampa Bay Rays, signed Martinez to a one-year, $13 million contract this past offseason and it’s been a stroke of genius. He’s posted a 2.94 ERA in 29 starts. He’s been one of the Rays’ most dependable starting pitchers and will pitch in big games this postseason.

He’d be a strong reinforcement to the rotation and a better option than May was when he signed as a free agent. He’s 36 years old, so he’s not a long-term option. But a two- or a three-year contract would make plenty of sense and is something that the front office should strongly consider.

Matt Strahm

As first reported by FanSided, Strahm underwent season-ending surgery on his knee and is fully expected to recover in time for 2027.

Strahm struggled mightily this season because of the knee, an injury he pitched through the entire year. A 7.32 ERA in 41 appearances won’t ‘wow’ anyone. But he’s only two seasons removed from posting a 1.74 ERA and he posted a 2.74 ERA last year with Philadelphia. The ability didn’t just go away. And considering the struggles and that he’s coming off injury, Strahm figures to be a value add this winter. I love the fit in St. Louis and, really, anywhere – even his old team, the Philadelphia Phillies.

Explore a trade for Anthony Volpe

I’ll steal an idea here from my friend and colleague Christopher Kline: Anthony Volpe would be a really good, buy-low option for the Cardinals.

Volpe was supposed to be the Yankees’ long-term answer at shortstop. Instead, he struggled mightily, and fluctuated between the majors and minors. The Yankees still believe in Volpe and want to hold him, so a trade might be considered unlikely. But this is something that other teams will sniff around this offseason, I believe, and Bloom – who has previously worked with the Red Sox and Rays – should have plenty of familiarity in dealing with the Yankees.

Shane Bieber

If the Cardinals want a veteran starter who won’t break the bank, Bieber is a strong option for them to consider.

At his best, Bieber is a Cy Young Award winner who can headline a rotation. But that came in 2020, and he’s not that same pitcher. But he can be a solid mid-level starter and has proven as such with a 3.31 ERA in nine seasons, with a 4.03 ERA in Toronto. He comes with an extensive injury history, however, and that could scare off plenty of teams. And if the Cardinals prefer a player who can eat innings and has a lesser injury history, which is entirely possible, then Bieber may not be the option for them.