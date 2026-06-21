Blue Jays fans want these 3 players off the roster by July 1

Three players are under intense scrutiny for their inconsistent performances and could be moved before the July 1 deadline.

The Toronto Blue Jays were just outs away from winning the World Series last season. Getting back to the mountaintop is not as easy as the Dodgers made it look in 2025. While Los Angeles is sitting pretty in the NL West, the same cannot be said of their AL counterparts from last October. The Blue Jays have been better of late, but they're still flirting with .500 and fighting for a Wild Card spot. Fans north of the border surely expect better, as the Jays signed Dylan Cease, Kazuma Okamoto and more this past winter.

So, where do the Blue Jays go from here? An aggressive trade deadline from Ross Atkins and the front office would help, but they're still likely a month out from any addition to put them over the top. In the meantime, the Jays can at least trim the fat.

Lenyn Sosa

Toronto Blue Jays play the Pittsburgh Pirates | Richard Lautens/GettyImages

The Blue Jays added Sosa in an early-season trade with the Chicago White Sox. While Toronto needed the infield depth at the time, Sosa hasn't exactly performed up to par when healthy. He has a sub-.200 batting average and a bad OPS to match. Sosa isn't exactly known for his bat — that's not why the Blue Jays acquired him in the first place — but when healthy he's a void in the lineup.

Sosa is rehabbing from an injury as of this writing. As a result, he'll likely make his way back to Toronto before he's eventually sent packing. The 26-year-old was always a project, but you could argue the Blue Jays would be better off sticking with Charles McAdoo, who was sent the minor leagues on Saturday, should Sosa continue to struggle at the plate.

Davis Schneider

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox | Jaiden Tripi/GettyImages

The good news for Schneider is that he can play multiple positions. He currently slots in on the Blue Jays depth chart at second base and left field, and can likely play right field if absolutely necessary. The bad news is he's not hitting. Schneider has a .165 batting average and an OPS shy of .700. He's not the same sort of lineup void Sosa can be, but the Blue Jays have a number of starting pitchers they'd like to add back onto the active roster in the coming weeks. Someone has to be the odd man out, and my money is on the underperforming backup outfielder.

Schneider has been more aggressive at the plate lately, which is a good sign. Even he seems to understand his baseball mortality, and any production he can provide the bottom of Toronto's lineup will help his case.

“He’s being a little more aggressive, being more intentful on these pitches he can handle in the zone,” manager John Schneider said. “He was just hunting a pitch down there on the changeup for the homer.”

Perhaps there is hope for him yet.

Jeff Hoffman

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles | Mitchell Layton/GettyImages

Getting rid of Hoffman may be wishful thinking for myself and Blue Jays fans alike. While Hoffman has pitched better lately, he's far too inconsistent to take on a late-inning role for Toronto, especially as they face some of the better lineups in baseball in the AL East. Whatever Hoffman has changed lately, he ought to stick with it. The high-priced Blue Jays addition has given up just one run in June.

Hoffman's season reached a low point in late May, when he gave up five runs in just 0.1 innings pitched. Yes, you read that correctly — Hoffman gave up five runs and recorded only one out. Considering Toronto signed Hoffman to a three-year, $33 million deal in January of 2025, Blue Jays fans are running out of patience.

The 33-year-old was removed as Toronto's closer in late April. Perhaps John Schneider has more faith in him than the rest of the Blue Jays fanbase, but the rest of Toronto's bullpen has, for the most part, stepped up while Hoffman has struggled. They can afford to look for an upgrade here, even if that means admitting defeat on his contract.