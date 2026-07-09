Braves-Pirates restart time: Rain delay updates from Pittsburgh, July 9

This week's series between the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates has been a doozy. The Pirates won the opener in a rout even without Konnor Griffin, but then, despite six perfect innings from Jared Jones, dropped the middle game of the series 3-0. Each of these NL postseason hopefuls could use a win in the rubber game, and the Braves, thanks largely to home runs from Matt Olson and Jim Jarvis, held a 6-4 lead through five innings before the tarp went onto the field and the game entered a delay.

We have entered a weather delay here in Pittsburgh. We'll keep you posted when we have a time for play to resume. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 9, 2026

Not only is it frustrating to see an entertaining game between two strong teams get halted in the middle, but as the official Pirates' X account posted, there is no restart time. That's where we will have you covered.

Braves-Pirates restart time: When will the game begin in Pittsburgh?

UPDATE: The game is scheduled to resume just over 20 minutes after the delay, at 3:05 p.m. ET.

The game is set to resume at 3:05 PM. https://t.co/mlM02DQKvm — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 9, 2026

First pitch was delivered as scheduled at 12:35 p.m. ET, and it was smooth sailing at PNC Park, until it wasn't. It's anyone's best guess as to when this game will resume. Unfortunately, it could be a little while.

According to AccuWeather's hourly forecast for Pittsburgh, thunderstorms are in the area, and are expected to linger until after 4:00 p.m. ET. That makes for what could be a rather lengthy delay, considering the halt was put into place at 2:32 p.m. ET. Fortunately, the storms are expected to pass after 4:00 p.m. ET, and aren't expected to come back until much later in the evening. In theory, there is a clear window for these teams to get this game in without a second interruption.

PNC Park forecast: How much more rain is expected?

No forecast is ever entirely accurate, but the expected precipitation gives us an idea of just how much rain should be in Pittsburgh.

Hour Chance of precipitation 3:00 p.m. ET 51% 4:00 p.m. ET 47% 5:00 p.m. ET 39% 6:00 p.m. ET 33% 7:00 p.m. ET 39%

As you can see, the chance of precipitation dips as the hours go by. The weather is bad enough to delay things likely through the 4:00 p.m. hour, but again, you can see a window for these teams to play after that, and they'll need to, because the chances of rain go way up at 8:00 p.m. ET to over 50 percent.

It's important to note that in the event that this game cannot be played, it is an official game since five innings are complete, so it's entirely possible that the game will be called prematurely with Atlanta winning it 6-4. With the Braves not expected to return to Pittsburgh this season, don't be surprised to see that happen if they're unable to play this game today.

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