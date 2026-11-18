The Atlanta Braves entered the offseason with two clear needs: bolstering their lineup and adding proven starting pitching talent. Their first move of the offseason, handing reliever Evan Phillips a three-year, $35 million deal, addressed neither of those needs, and now, a pitcher who had been linked to Atlanta a ton since free agency began, Sonny Gray, has signed elsewhere.

Skies are Gray but things are looking Sonny!



Welcome back, Sonny Gray! pic.twitter.com/Ky2sBhVi57 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) November 18, 2026

Not only did the Minnesota Twins beat the Braves to the punch to land Gray, who just finished fifth in the AL Cy Young balloting, but they did so on a fairly favorable deal. The terms of the agreement are two years for $55 million, with an opt-out after the 2027 campaign. Perhaps Gray simply wanted Minnesota (he did pitch well there in a prior stint), but without knowing that for sure, you're telling me the Braves couldn't have matched or topped this? C'mon.

Missing out on Sonny Gray means Braves' rotation is still an issue

Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting pitching wasn't an issue results-wise for the Braves in 2026, but it very well could be one in 2027 with where things are right now. Chris Sale remains at the top of his game, but he's also a 37-year-old with an extensive injury history; how much can they expect from him in 2027? Beyond Sale, who can you even trust?

Spencer Strider has made a combined 33 starts and pitched to a 4.78 ERA in the last three seasons, and made just eight starts before suffering a season-ending elbow injury. Spencer Schwellenbach has been nothing but dominant when healthy, but he has not pitched since late June of 2025, and he isn't expected to be ready to return on Opening Day (if that takes place in March). Will the Braves really rely on the likes of Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder to make 25+ starts again?

Moving Didier Fuentes to the rotation could help matters, but how many innings can he provide after being a reliever for all of 2026? The Braves are in clear need of a No. 2 starter to give them reliable innings every fifth day. Gray might be 37 years old, but he's as effective as ever, and he's thrown at least 166 innings in each of the last four seasons. He is as reliable an innings eater as you'll find in this free agency class not named Tarik Skubal. Even if you didn't expect him to finish top five in the Cy Young balloting again, there's every reason to believe Gray is still a quality pitcher.

Is there a better pivot for the Braves after missing out on Sonny Gray?

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos | USA TODAY Sports

What really stings about this deal is that the Braves chose not to sign him despite what I believe to be favorable terms for the team. Sure, the AAV is high, but the Braves should have money to spend with Ha-Seong Kim, Raisel Iglesias, Joe Jimenez, Tyler Mahle and Mauricio Dubon among those hitting free agency, and the term was very reasonable. It's not like the Braves had to commit to a third or fourth year for a 37-year-old. Heck, if Gray pitches well in 2027, there's reason to believe he'll opt out, making it only a one-year commitment.

Gray wasn't the only free agent starter out there, but where will the Braves go from here? They aren't in on Skubal. Dustin May has already signed a three-year deal that the Braves could've made work. Are they going to spend more money and commit more years to one of Trevor Rogers, Michael King or Freddy Peralta? Are they going to just run things back with Tyler Mahle? Are they going to sign a different older pitcher like Nick Martinez or Kevin Gausman, both of whom are likely looking for multi-year deals? Are they going to sign an unknown like Kaima Taira or Hiromi Itoh? There are options, but are any of them better than Gray?

The Braves ignored their rotation needs in the 2025 offseason and while they were able to survive despite that, it felt as if they had to know they needed to make a move to improve the starting staff this winter. If they're letting Sonny Gray sign with the Twins on that contract, I'm not sure the Braves are even emphasizing adding a starting pitcher, and that's a real shame, especially after they just spent $35 million on a reliever when the rotation is a much bigger concern.