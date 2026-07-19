Braves star Matt Olson on becoming MLB's last ironman: 'Rub some dirt on it'

The streak now stands well beyond franchise records and continues to grow with every game, testing the limits of modern baseball endurance.

His durability has become a cornerstone for his team's playoff push, with the manager praising his toughness and consistent performance.

One MLB player has played in more consecutive games than anyone else in the league this season, defying modern load management trends.

Most baseball fans have the five tools scouts look for in a position player committed to memory: the ability to hit for a high batting average, power, speed, defense, and throwing arm. However, the best ability can be availability, and no player embodies this like Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves.

Five-tool players are hard to find, as few can master all phases of the game. There aren’t many players in today’s game like the Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr., the Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez and the New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger, who was the MVP of the All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Braves manager Walt Weiss believes a sixth tool should be added to the checklist – durability. Weiss, in his first year as manager after spending eight seasons as the Braves’ bench coach, appreciates durability as much as anyone. He loves being able to write first baseman Matt Olson’s name on the lineup card day after day.

Braves star Matt Olson hasn’t had a day off since 2021

Kansas City Royals v. Atlanta Braves | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

Olson has the longest current consecutive games streak in the major leagues. Olson has played in 787 straight games, a streak that began on May 2, 2021, while with the Oakland Athletics. Olson has played every game for the Braves since being acquired in a trade in 2022 during spring training and broke Dale Murphy’s franchise streak of 740 games on July 10.

“I can’t say enough about Matt Olson,” Weiss said. “I’ve talked about him a lot this year, and I'll continue to do so. He’s rock solid in every way as a teammate and player, in terms of durability and performance- just everything. He’s the total package. And it certainly says a lot about durability.”

Olson is an aberration in today’s game, where seemingly every MLB team has copycatted the NBA's practice of load management by giving players planned days off.

Just 14 players in the major leagues have appeared in each of their teams’ games this season, including Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies and third baseman Austin Riley. Recent history suggests that number will be reduced over the last two-plus remaining months of the season. In 2026, six players played in every game.

While two of his infield mates can also be counted on every day, nobody goes to the post more often than Olson.

“Matt's as good as there is,” Weiss said. “He’s played with a broken toe. He's been banged up. He’s had his bumps and bruises. Most of these guys do, but he's played through some significant injuries. He shows up and keeps performing. He has a lot of physical toughness and a lot of mental toughness, too.”

Matt Olson is more than an ironman

Texas Rangers v Atlanta Braves | Jack Casey/Atlanta Braves/GettyImages

Lost in Olson’s streak is the fact that he is an outstanding player who has played in four All-Star Games and won three Gold Gloves. Olson is a big reason why the Braves are leading the National League East, hitting .266/.340/.536 with 26 home runs and 59 RBIs in 97 games.

The Braves gladly take that production, and they do because Olson won’t come out of the lineup. In fact, he relishes playing every day and never takes it for granted.

"I think it helps knowing that you're going to be in the lineup every day," he said. "I've been in that platoon role before, and there's some pressure involved when you feel like you've got to perform today to play tomorrow. It lightens the load a little bit when you know you're going to be penciled into the lineup tomorrow. It kind of frees you up to play your game. I grew up in a 'rub some dirt on it' household. 'Get up, you're fine.’”

More MLB news and analysis: