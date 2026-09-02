Braves vs. Nationals rain delay: Updated restart time, forecast from Washington, DC

Immediately on the heels of a dramatic sweep of the Colorado Rockies, the Atlanta Braves have now lost two in a row. It's been that kind of second half so far for Atlanta, which has fallen out of a top-two seed in the NL — and the all-important first-round bye — and seen its NL East lead over the Philadelphia Phillies whittled down to just three games.

A series against the fading Washington Nationals should have been good for what ails the Braves. But they dropped the series opener in ugly fashion on Tuesday night, and now the second game on Wednesday afternoon is mired in a rain delay as inclement weather sweeps through the nation's capital.

Today's game is currently in a delay due to inclement weather. We will provide an update as more information becomes available.



Please visit https://t.co/gCCIe3IKat for more info or text SEPT2 to 91347 to receive notifications. — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 2, 2026

When will the Braves-Nationals game resume on Sunday?

The delay came at an inopportune time for Atlanta, too, as the Braves had loaded the bases with just one out in the top of the fourth against Nats starter Brad Lord. But the skies opened up and left the umpiring crew no choice, suspending play in a scoreless game.

The Nationals have yet to issue any sort of announcement regarding a restart time, so for now, we remain in limbo. But the good news for the Braves is that we should be able to resume play without too much of a wait.

Nationals Park forecast: How much more rain is expected?

There's currently a large storm system moving through most of the mid-Atlantic, from southern New Jersey down through Delaware, Maryland and stretching as far west as DC. The western edge of that storm hit Nationals Park just before 2 p.m. ET, causing the delay.

But Washington isn't expected to bear the brunt of the bad weather. And with things moving relatively quickly, the forecast and radar show that there isn't too much rain on tap for the rest of the afternoon.

Hour (ET) Chance of precipitation 3 p.m. 48% 4 p.m. 48% 5 p.m. 34% 6 p.m. 34%

Once this storm fully moves through the area, we should be in the clear. From there, it's just a matter of getting the tarp off the field and hoping that nothing took on too much water. It goes without saying that neither team wants to deal with a postponement and a doubleheader, especially considering the Braves had to burn a scheduled off day Monday in order to make up a previous rain-out against the San Francisco Giants.

Grant Holmes is on the mound for Atlanta and was pitching well, with one strikeout across three perfect innings. It remains to be seen whether this delay will force both he and Lord from the game.