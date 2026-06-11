Braves vs. White Sox start time: Rain delay updates from Chicago

The contest's fate now hinges on weather conditions with a potential makeup date still weeks away.

The original start time has been scrapped with no immediate reschedule announced amid severe storm warnings.

Thursday's game between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago White Sox will not go ahead as originally scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET. It'll be up to the weather to decide exactly when first pitch will actually happen.

We're keeping track of the updates from Rate Field.

Braves-White Sox rain delay updates: No new start time indicated

UPDATE: The White Sox officially announced a postponement because of the bad weather. The game is now set to be made up on Aug. 20.

The White Sox announced an official delay about 40 minutes before the original start time. There was no immediate indication of a new start time.

Tonight's game will start in a delay. We will provide more information as we receive it. pic.twitter.com/h0fceE6cVE — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 11, 2026

Weather forecast for Rate Field on Thursday, June 11

The weather concerns aren't minor in Chicago right now. There is a tornado watch in effect until 9 p.m. ET on Thursday with a flood watch through 11 p.m. ET, per Accuweather.

The clouds should let up in the 8 p.m. hour; however, there are thunderstorms forecast for 9 p.m.

Some are questioning why the White Sox weren't more proactive about the weather considering the forecast for the evening.

Not sure why the White Sox didn’t move up today’s game. Bad storms expected this evening



The Braves only come to Chicago one other time this season and the White Sox don’t have any off-days that week, so I’m not sure when they’d get this game in if they don’t play today — Noah Phalen (@Noahp245) June 11, 2026

Could the Braves vs. White Sox game be postponed?

There is a distinct chance the game could be postponed. Since Thursday's game is the third and final one of the series, they can't just play tomorrow. The White Sox are hosting the Dodgers while the Braves are due in New York for a weekend series with the Mets.

If postponed, the game could be pushed to August. Chicago has an opening on Aug. 20 while Atlanta is also free on that day in the middle of road trips to the Twins and Brewers.

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