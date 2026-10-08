Brewers vs. Padres player stats, live box score and match stats for NLDS Game 4

Somehow, some way, the San Diego Padres aren't dead yet. Their offensive stars stil couldn't really catch a rhythm, and their bullpen was so thin — with Adrian Morejon battling a shoulder issue and Mason Miller on paternity leave — that they had to call upon ace Michael King for a six-out save. But at this time of year, when you're facing elimination down 2-0, all that matters is that you find a way to win.

The Padres did just that in Game 3 of the NLDS on Tuesday night, so now they get the right to do so again in Game 4 on Wednesday. The Milwaukee Brewers, meanwhile, get another crack at clinching their spot in the NLCS — and ending a road playoff losing streak that now sits at a whopping 12 games.

Both teams' pitching plans are in flux right now, to say the least. Can Milwaukee's pesky offense keep wreaking havoc? Will San Diego's stars finally show up and send us back to American Family Field for a do-or-die Game 5? Fans can follow along with all of the action, player stats and game stats with us below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Brewers vs. Padres live player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary

Odds and player props for Brewers vs. Padres