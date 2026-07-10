Bryce Harper's personalized message to gambling addict is a problem MLB can't ignore

The customer, Terry Thompson, lost nearly $2 million over four years and is now suing FanDuel and DraftKings for enabling his addiction.

Bryce Harper found himself in the news again this week, and for something far darker than his role in the All-Star Weekend festivities in Philadelphia. On Thursday, the Philly Enquirer published a report revealing that, in November of 2024, the sportsbook FanDuel had enlisted Harper to send a personalized video message to a customer who was in the process of racking up millions of dollars in gambling debt.

In the video, which is only about 20 seconds long, Harper addresses both the bettor and his young son by name, saying that he was reaching out at the behest of “your host Bryttanni at FanDuel” in order to make sure that they had an "extra special Thanksgiving.”

FanDuel laid bare the predatory reality of the commercialized sports betting industry when they took $1.5 million from a Philadelphia fan, then reeled him back in with a personal video from @bryceharper3.



Using the face of the @Phillies to help incentivize a man to lose his… pic.twitter.com/VWpW9jlIYc — Stop Predatory Gambling (@SPGambling) July 9, 2026

Bryce Harper finds himself in the middle of an ugly sports gambling lawsuit

It turns out that the bettor in question, Terry Thompson, was several years into what had become a crippling gambling addition. According to the Enquirer's reporting, Thompson "would ultimately wager $18.5 million with FanDuel, earning him VIP status with the company" — and that, from the time he placed his first bet in 2020 to February of this year, he incurred losses totaling close to $2 million.

Thompson eventually got so desperate that, unable to admit the extent of the problem to his family, he sent a text to his therapist — who was concerned enough to call the police in an effort to prevent Thompson from harming himself. Per the Enquirer, Thompson is now part of a lawsuit, filed in Common Pleas Court in Philadelphia back in March, alleging that FanDuel and DraftKings "use their products and VIP services to intentionally maximize addiction".

Nowhere in their reporting does the Enquirer suggest that Harper had any knowledge of Thompson's addiction. The simplest explanation is that Harper has some sort of partnership with FanDuel — a partnership allowed under the 2022 collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the MLBPA — and, as part of that partnership, was asked to make a personalized video showing appreciation to a particularly active bettor in the Philadelphia area.

But arguing that Harper shouldn't be held responsible for someone else's addiction also misses the point. No matter what he did or didn't know, the optics are awful — and will only get uglier as MLB starts to reap what it sowed when it decided to open the floodgates to gambling money in the first place.

Bryce Harper's FanDuel message shows just how entwined MLB and betting have become

Cleveland Indians v Chicago White Sox | Ron Vesely/GettyImages

Again, I don't think this says much of anything about Harper personally; this was 20 seconds out of a busy day, after his agent or another rep likely stuck a phone in his face and asked him to record a message for a partner. But it should also be noted that involving yourself with sportsbooks in this way is, almost by definition, signing up for enabling this sort of addiction.

These message are only sent to FanDuel customers who have achieved VIP status, which is unlocked only after bettors have amassed 600,000 points (or $120,000) — points that expire after a year of inactivity. Even if Harper didn't condone it, he's a cog in a machine that helps enrich a company that builds itself on the back of ordinary people giving them massive amounts of money. FanDuel certainly knew how much money Thompson had gambled, just as it knows the damning statistics around gambling addiction in America in 2026.

That's the bargain MLB made back in 2019, when Manfred first entered into a partnership with FanDuel. At the time, the commissioner continued to insist that players were prohibited from services “in any capacity involving sports betting for any third party,” which included “promoting or endorsing sports betting products or services.” But let's be serious: Once the league started making money off of sports gambling, it was only a matter of time before the players did too.

And sure enough, three years later, the new CBA allowed players to partner with books — just as long as they didn't encourage any betting on baseball. Which was at the time and remains a ridiculous line to attempt to draw; once that horse has left the barn, there's virtually no way to ensure that players won't find themselves involved in gambling that implicates the game itself. Just look at the timeline of controversies the league has had to weather since 2022:

March 2024: Shohei Ohtani's translator, Ippei Mizuhara, is revealed to have stolen millions of dollars from Ohtani's bank account for the purposes of betting on sports

Shohei Ohtani's translator, Ippei Mizuhara, is revealed to have stolen millions of dollars from Ohtani's bank account for the purposes of betting on sports May 2024: MLB fires umpire Pat Hoberg for sharing a betting account with a poker player who placed bets on baseball

MLB fires umpire Pat Hoberg for sharing a betting account with a poker player who placed bets on baseball November 2025: Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis L. Ortiz receive federal indictments after being accused of taking part in a scheme to rig bets placed on pitches thrown during Cleveland games

Obviously this latest story doesn't rise to the level of any of those previous scandals. But it does exist with them on the same spectrum. Betting on sports has never been easier than it is right now, and by removing any sort of firewall between itself and that world, MLB is essentially asking to get burned. The ethical compromises are going to continue, and while the integrity of the game has yet to be fatally compromised, Manfred and Co. are playing with fire.