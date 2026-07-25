Building the perfect Yankees trade deadline to finally get New York over the hump

Focusing on players with multiple years of team control could provide both immediate help and long-term stability for New York.

The New York Yankees have been treading water in the American League standings ever since Aaron Judge went on the injured list. That heaps pressure on GM Brian Cashman and his staff to make some impactful trades ahead of this year's deadline.

New York cannot spend money as they did in George Steinbrenner's day to plug all of their roster holes. Those newfound fiscal constraints mean the Yankees need to focus their trade efforts on players who still have multiple years of team control left on their current deals.

The problem areas on the Yankees roster are crystal clear. The production at catcher has been putrid. There's no clear starter for Aaron Boone to turn to at shortstop or third base. The bullpen desperately needs at least one more late-inning option they can rely on.

It's probably too much to ask for the Yankees to fill all of their gaps in the next week and change. Here's a realistic view of what Cashman should be able to accomplish.

Ryan Jeffers can solve the Yankees' catching problems

Austin Wells has been terrible this year, but there's some optimism he can upgrade his offensive performance down the stretch. The chances of Ali Sanchez being anything more than average as the right side of the platoon are minimal.

That's why Minnesota catcher Ryan Jeffers would be an ideal addition for the Yankees at the deadline. He's nothing more than average defensively, but he's a plus as a power hitter. Jeffers could slot comfortably into the middle of Boone's order as a guy who can help New York absorb the absence of Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Jeffers missed a big stretch of this season due to injury, but he's mashed nine homers in 152 at-bats for Minnesota. His power numbers could spike playing in Yankee Stadium. The Twins are going to ask a high prospect price for his services, but New York should stay in the race to trade for Jeffers until the Twins send him somewhere else.

CJ Abrams makes sense for the Yankees now and later

It's too much to ask for Cashman to fix all of his infield problems via in-season trades this year. It is, however, fair to ask him to take a step forward in solving the team's issues in the short and medium term.

Landing CJ Abrams would give the Yankees a plus hitter at whatever infield spot he plays. He's a bad defender at shortstop, but New York could play him there for the rest of this season. The long-term plan for Abrams would be to move him to second base to allow Jazz Chisholm to seek more lucrative financial terms in free agency. That would allow top prospect George Lombard Jr. to take over the starting shortstop position in 2027 and beyond.

Cashman might prefer to aim his limited resources at solving his third base dilemma in the next week, but Abrams is a better player than anyone thought to be available at the hot corner. He's arguably the highest-ceiling player the Yankees can acquire ahead of the deadline.

The return of Luke Weaver can fortify the Yankees' bullpen

Luke Weaver struggled at the end of his Yankees' tenure as speculation swirled regarding possible pitch tipping. This year he's been a bright spot across town for the Mets despite their mess of a season.

The Yankees should be very interested in bringing back a pitcher they know can handle the pressure of pitching late-innings in the Bronx. Weaver has also posted a sub-2.00 ERA in his 39 appearances for the Mets this year. He'd represent a massive upgrade over the likes of Camilo Duval as a setup man for David Bednar in the Yankees' pen.

It's unclear if Weaver would be interested in a return to the Yankees, but Cashman should sound him and his representatives out about the possibility. He's not the big-name acquisition that Yankee fans are clamoring for on social media, but he can help boost their win total down the stretch.