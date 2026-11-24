Matt Arnold will eventually have time to appreciate the accomplishment.

However, the Milwaukee Brewers’ general manager hasn’t had the opportunity to really think about the franchise winning its first World Series title last month by beating the Tampa Bay Rays in five games.

Arnold had to quickly go into offseason mode as he decided to give a qualifying offer to first baseman Jake Bauers, who instead signed a four-year, $58-million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Then came the annual decisions of who to protect on the 40-man roster and which salary arbitration-eligible players to tender contracts.

Now, teams are expediting free-agent signings and trades because Major League Baseball is expected to lock out the Major League Baseball Players Association on Dec. 2, as the collective bargaining agreement between the two sides is set to expire.

“You don't have time to reflect, you just have to go,” Arnold said recently at the MLB General Manager’s Meetings. “You get off the plane in (Milwaukee), and it's immediate. When that happens, you have a target on your back. We need to make sure we're ready, and we don't put our feet up. We want to be ready to do it again next year."

Brewers finally cracked World Series code

World Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Five | Elsa/GettyImages

The Brewers reached the postseason for the ninth time in 10 seasons this year but advanced to the World Series for the first time since 1982 when they fell to the St. Louis Cardinals in the franchise’s only other appearance. Yet this time, the Brewers finally could hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy after an MLB-best 103-59 regular season.

As far as trying to win all again next season, the Brewers appear positioned to make a serious attempt to repeat despite already losing two players in free agency.

Bauers had an outstanding season, hitting .266/.389/.484 with 26 home runs and 11 stolen bases in 144 games, then earning MVP honors when the Brewers swept the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Right-hander Dustin May signed a three-year, $52.5-million contract with the Chicago White Sox. Right-handers Brandon Woodruff and Lance McCullers Jr. are also free agents, along with left-handed reliever JoJo Romero, righty reliever Antonio Senzatela, and catcher Gary Sanchez. None are core players.

Arnold has already been proactive by trading with the San Francisco Giants for 31-year-old reliever Ryan Walker. Yet the only other player on the Brewers' projected opening day roster older than 29 is 35-year-old designated hitter Christian Yelich.

Contracts with young players paying off for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left fielder and leadoff hitter Jackson Chourio is just 22. So are shortstop Cooper Pratt and outfielder Luis Lara, who contributed to the championship team as a rookie.

Interestingly, the Brewers signed all three players to long-term contracts before they had reached the big leagues. Chourio signed for eight years and $82 million during the 2023-24 offseason, while Pratt was signed for eight years and $50.75 million and Lara for seven years and $31 million this year.

“When you're making those kinds of decisions, you want to bet on the right type of people,” Arnold told FanSided. “They don't always work, and then there's downside to those types of things, but you got to make sure you weigh the upside and the downside when you're considering it, and we've been lucky because we've had some of those decisions. It starts with having the right scouts to identify the right guys, and then having the coaches to help develop them, both at the minor-league level and the major-league level."

The Brewers also have shortstop Jesus Made, who is considered baseball’s top prospect. The 19-year-old switch-hitter is likely to begin next season with Triple-A Nashville.

Yet another shortstop prospect, Luis Pena, will likely be behind Made at Double-A Biloxi in 2027. MLB.com ranks the 20-year-old Pena as the game’s No. 19 prospect.

Brewers won’t change successful strategy

World Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game 5 | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

Playing in the smallest television market in MLB, the Brewers will never carry one of the sport’s bigger payrolls. So, the Brewers often trade their best players a year before they can become free agents to get more than compensatory draft picks in return.

However, the Brewers aren’t inclined to trade catcher William Contreras even though the World Series MVP and three-time All-Star will enter the 2027 season on an expiring contract.

“He's really special and means a lot to our group,” Arnold said. “You saw what he did in the postseason, how he's been able to catch 1,000 innings for three years in a row, and Silver Sluggers and All-Star appearances. I don't think we win this championship without William Contreras."

The Brewers' plan to hold on to Contreras and try to sign him to an extension may be a departure from the norm. Yet they will always have to punch above their weight class to continue their run of success, including four consecutive National League Central titles.

“I think we won’t try to deviate too far from what got us here,” Arnold said. “At the same time, we’ve been given a ton of support by ownership to do things, and I think I expect that to continue, but we've got here in a certain way that was very disciplined, and I would expect that to continue to be the case.”