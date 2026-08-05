Cardinals vs. Yankees start time: Rain delay updates for Aug. 5

The teams have flexibility to reschedule on Thursday, but the outcome hinges entirely on evening rain forecasts.

The New York Yankees are hosting the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, but their dance will begin in a delay thanks to thunderstorms in the area.

The Yankees announced the delay a few minutes before the scheduled start time of 7:05 p.m. ET. They didn't give an estimated time for that delay to end, so fans on both sides of the equation are in a holding pattern.

We're keeping an eye on updates from New York.

Cardinals-Yankees rain delay updates: New start time not yet indicated

This article will be updated as the Yankees provide more information about the rain delay ending.

Thunderstorms are in the forecast through to 9:00 p.m ET. That's when the chance of rain starts to dip below 50 percent for the evening with a steady decrease. The question is whether the weather will let up just enough for the Yankees and Cardinals to get in a game.

The Yankees are off on Thursday before hosting the Braves in a weekend series. The Cardinals are also off on Thursday with their road trip concluded. They're opening a home stand against the Rockies on Friday. So the good news is the game could be made up on Thursday if the weathr doesn't cooperate on Wednesday night.

Of course, the ideal outcome is the tarp coming off the field and the teams being able to hash it out as planned. That's up to Mother Nature and very much not in control of either team, the umpires or the fans.

The Yankees won the opening game of the series on Monday, 13-7. The Cardinals bounced back with a 2-0 win on Tuesday. The Wednesday game is supposed to feature Andre Pallante on the mound for St. Louis with Will Warren handling pitching duties for New York.