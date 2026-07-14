Cincinnati Reds fans would send these 4 letdowns packing during the All-Star break

The Cincinnati Reds ended the month of April with a 20-11 record despite inconsistent offense, injuries to both Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo and a slow start from Andrew Abbott. Given how well they had played despite all that had seemingly gone wrong, expectations were high for this team, especially after making the playoffs in 2025. Well, they've gone in the wrong direction ever since.

The Reds ended the first half with a 43-52 record, meaning they've gone 23-41 since the start of May. Not only are they in dead last in the National League Central, but they're 8.0 games back of the third Wild Card spot in the National League. In other words, they're all but out of postseason contention. With that, Cincy should be sellers, and that should mean parting with these disappointing players.

3B/DH Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suárez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reds fans weren't happy that the team missed out on Kyle Schwarber, but Eugenio Suarez as a fallback option made all the sense in the world on paper. He hit 49 home runs in 2025 and had all kinds of previous success in a Reds uniform. Unfortunately, Suarez has not hit at all this season.

He ended the first half slashing .208/.285/.388 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI. His offensive struggles have played a role in Cincinnati's demise, but that doesn't mean he can't help a contender down the stretch. Suarez has always been a streaky slugger, so there's every reason to believe someone with his track record can produce. Given the fact that he has a $15 million mutual option for 2027 that the Reds will presumably decline, it makes sense to get what they can for him.

RHP Brady Singer

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady Singer was a rock-solid back-end starter for the Reds last season who took the ball every fifth day and gave them a chance to win most of the time. That has not been the case this season, as evidenced by his MLB-leading nine losses. Singer has a 4.72 ERA in 18 starts, and while he's been better of late, he's already allowed four runs or more in a start five times already after doing so only six times all of last season.

As underwhelming as he's been, Singer should generate some interest given the fact that, at the very least, he's a proven innings-eater. Given that, and the fact that he's on an expiring contract, it should be obvious to move him.

RHP Emilio Pagan

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Emilio Pagan was one of the biggest reasons why the Reds were able to make the playoffs in 2025, so it was a no-brainer for the team to re-sign him. They did so over the winter, but unfortunately, his second season in Cincinnati is not going nearly as well as his first did.

Pagan has a 6.06 ERA in 18 appearances and he's converted just seven of his 10 save opportunities. Adding insult to injury, he missed nearly two months with a hamstring injury, and Cincinnati's bullpen completely imploded without him (and a couple of others). Given how lackluster this bullpen is, it might make sense to hold onto Pagan, who has a $10 million player option for 2027. But with sellers being hard to find, the Reds might be able to cash in on a reliever who, for all we know, might've just been a one-year wonder in Cincinnati.

C Tyler Stephenson

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Stephenson looked like a budding star when he finished sixth in the NL Rookie of the Year balloting in 2021, but while he's had a couple of good offensive years, he's missed significant time due to injury and hasn't quite developed into the player Reds fans hoped he'd be. He's been healthy this season, but as his .238/.318/.361 slash line would suggest, he hasn't been lighting the world on fire offensively.

Stephenson is set to hit free agency after the year, and given how he's performing, he isn't a player they should want to keep around long term — especially with top prospect Alfredo Duno waiting in the wings. Given the lack of catchers expected to be available at the deadline, the Reds might be able to get something decent for Stephenson, making the decision to trade him even easier.

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