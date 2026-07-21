CJ Abrams might be the best player the Yankees can actually trade for this season

It's very possible the New York Yankees have more holes to fill than GM Brian Cashman can manage to address ahead of this year's trade deadline. Upgrading their infield offense should be near the top of the team's shopping list. Swinging a deal for Nationals' star CJ Abrams might be the most impactful trade New York can complete in the coming weeks.

The first challenge for the Yankees is the reality that Washington might not want to deal their dynamic infielder. They sport a 50-50 record through 100 games but are still in the thick of the Wild Card hunt in the National League. Trading Abrams would likely spell the end of the Nationals' postseason dreams in 2026.

The second challenge for Cashman and his staff is that Washington is in a position to ask a high price for Abrams. He still has two more years of arbitration left and is only making $4.2 million this year. The amount of cost control the Nationals can exert over Abrams will increase his potential trade value if they do put him on the block.

The counterargument for the Nationals is to point out that this could be the height of Abrams' trade value. He is one of the weakest defensive shortstops in the league and it's highly unlikely his performance with the glove will improve with age. He also has a strong history of second-half offensive swoons that could pop up at any moment for Washington.

The Yankees should not let Abrams' flaws stop them from trying to acquire him. The combination of Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero has failed to provide quality production at the shortstop position. Jazz Chisholm's play at second base has also left plenty to be desired. Abrams has the ability to provide manager Aaron Boone with an upgrade at either spot. The question the Yankees must ask is just how much prospect depth would be required to steal him away from Washington.

Yankee fans might be low on Anthony Volpe at the moment, but he would give the Nationals with a cost-controlled replacement for Abrams. Higher-ups in Washington might even be able to convince themseles that Volpe's defensive chops can help make up for much of the offensive pop lost with Abrams' departure.

Prospect Dax Kilby is the big prize here for the Nationals. He will take a couple more years of seasoning before he's ready to hit the majors, but he is the No. 2 overall prospect in the Yankees system. The fact that he's also a shortstop gives the Nationals a potential long-term upgrade at a premium position.

Elmer Rodriguez does not possess star potential, but he comfortably provides as a No. 3 or No. 4 starter if he can improve his command. The Nationals would love to add a prospect like that who is ready to join their rotation immediately.

How would CJ Abrams boost the Yankees?

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The plan for the Yankees would be to slot Abrams in as their new starting shortstop this season. His defensive weakness would trouble their pitching staff, but his potential to be a 20 home run, 20 stolen base offensive engine can make up for those concerns.

A great deal of the appeal from the Yankees perspective is how Abrams might fit into their medium-term vision. His glove profiles much better at second base than at shortstop. That makes him an ideal replacement for Chisholm who is headed to free agency at the conclusion of this season.

Abrams at second would also open up space for the Yankees to call their top prospect, George Lombard Jr, to the Bronx next year to seize the shortstop position. That double play combination could help solidify the Yankees' infield for years to come.

Will the Yankees trade for CJ Abrams?

The smart money suggests the Yankees will stick to smaller deals given the injury uncertainty they currently face. Trading for Abrams in the middle of the year would represent a big swing for Cashman and his staff.

The Yankees trading for Abrams is an idea that could easily pick up steam in the coming weeks though. At the very least, it's a player fans in New York should keep their eye on as the deadline approaches.

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