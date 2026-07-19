David Ross is a bigger man than Jed Hoyer for forgiving the Cubs front office

His willingness to compartmentalize and embrace the celebration highlights a maturity that benefits both him and the organization.

Ross has chosen to focus on gratitude and the positive impact the franchise had on his career rather than dwelling on the circumstances of his exit.

As the Chicago Cubs celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their 2016 World Series team this weekend, one narrative that thankfully has not taken over the airwaves in the Windy City is how this front office treated David Ross on his way out the door. Ross last managed the Cubs in 2023, but was run out of town in favor of Craig Counsell, who signed the largest contract for a manager in MLB history at that time.

When interviewed for the first time since his exit, Ross admitted he was shellshocked by the timeline of events. The Cubs essentially told Ross he was safe down the stretch of the 2023 season despite missing the postseason, only to renege that agreement once Counsell was made available.

David Ross has handled his Cubs exit with class

Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs | Nuccio DiNuzzo/GettyImages

At the time, Ross admitted he was caught off-guard by his Cubs exit but was thankful for the opportunity. He has echoed those comments this weekend, even going as far as to compliment the front office for involving him in the 2016 team celebration.

"I think the thing that comes over me is that I am extremely thankful for the opportunity, to be honest. There was a lot of people who worked really hard alongside me. ... I am really thankful for the four years I got, coming from zero coaching experience to getting the chance to manage such a great organization that has impacted my life in a great way. There's great people there. I really don't have a whole lot negative to say, to be honest. ... I get mad from time to time but I have a lot to be thankful for," Ross said in 2023, per the Tallahassee Democrat.

I’ve got lots of respect for David Ross for coming back. Wearing the uniform. Doing the podcast. Speaking so highly of the organization. It would be very easy and understandable if he didn’t want to take part — The Cub Hub (@CubsSkipper) July 18, 2026

In an interview with The Athletic, Ross admitted this was all about the players from that 2016 team and celebrating what they accomplished. The former Cubs manager was welcomed back with open arms and received the loudest cheers of any player from that team courtesy of the Wrigley Field faithful this weekend.

“This is all about the brothers,” Ross said. “Personally, I try not to carry stuff too long. That’s just negative stuff for me. There’s been nothing but a lot of positive energy and great moments here at this field with this team. The manager thing feels like a whole different chapter of my life.”

Cubs are lucky to have an ambassador like David Ross

Los Angeles Angels v Chicago Cubs | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

Frankly, this could have gone a lot worse for the Cubs front office. They dismissed a beloved former player like Ross for a former division rival. Those wounds don't always heal quickly, but Ross has the right mindset. Without the Cubs — whether it be winning a World Series or his time as manager — he wouldn't be where he is today. Prior to joining Chicago, Ross was a journeyman catcher. He played for seven teams before spending his final two seasons with the Cubs, where he served as a clubhouse leader and transformed a group of young stars into World Series contenders.

“I’d be a lot poorer, I know that,” Ross said. “This team’s let me dance. It’s gotten me an ESPN gig. It’s gotten me a podcast. It’s gotten me a managerial job.”

Ross admitted that the 2016 team holds a special place in his heart. No matter where those Cubs gather, Grandpa Rossy, as he's become known in Chicago, will always be there.

“This group of guys, whatever they’re doing, I wouldn’t miss that,” Ross said. “I came to celebrate us, and this 2016 World Series championship. It’s easy to see how we won when you look back, and you get to reengage with everybody on a personal level and feel everybody’s energy. It’s a special group.”

Again, it's not always this simple when former players are jettisoned away from an organization. Rather than treat his time as manager as an untimely divorce, Ross has learned to separate his accomplishments from his untimely exit. That takes a level of compartmentalizing that is admirable for anyone, let alone a professional athlete.

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