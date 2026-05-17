Diamondbacks vs Rockies start time: Rain delay and weather updates from Coors Field

The Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks are in a rain delay for the rubber match in their three-game series. As storms move through the area over the next couple hours, fans could be in for a lengthy wait time.

Might be a lengthy delay unfortunately. Showers/storms moving through over the next hour. https://t.co/nvxedYJEzZ — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) May 17, 2026

This is an important series for both the Rockies (18-28) and the Diamondbacks (21-23) as both teams look to make up ground in the NL West. The Dodgers and Padres currently lord over the division, but it's still early. Michael Lorenzen will pitch for Colorado and Michael Soroka will pitch for Arizona when the game actually starts, barring unforeseen developments.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks rain delay updates and start time

Game: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Date: May 17, 2026

Scheduled start time: 3:10 PM ET | 1:10 PM MT (local)

Delayed start time: TBD

Today's game will start in a delay.



We will provide updates as they come available. — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 17, 2026

There is no official start time yet, but with inclement weather expected throughout the afternoon, both teams could be stuck in the locker room for a couple hours, with a postponement not entirely out of the question if things don't take a positive turn.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks weather report: When will rain stop in Denver?

Unfortunately, this could be an extended delay, as thunderstorms are expected over the next two hours and again at five o'lock local time, with cloudy weather and strong chances of percipitation in between, per AccuWeather.

Hour Chance of rain 2 PM MT 64% 3 PM MT 66% 4 PM MT 49% 5 PM MT 56% 6 PM MT 49%

We'll have more on this story shortly.