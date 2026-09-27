Disappointing Tigers players who won't survive the offseason in Detroit

For a mid-market team that narrowly avoided 90 losses, it feels like we’ve been talking plenty about the Detroit Tigers lately.

Rebranding Comerica Park to Fifth Third Park (seriously) ahead of the 2027 season was reason enough for mockery. But perhaps in part because they stayed mathematically alive in the AL Central and Wild Card races for so long, we just can’t get this team off our minds. Maybe we’ve simply run out of jokes about the always-confounding Mets.

We’ve already identified which Tigers players are among those who warrant the most blame for an immensely disappointing season, but who could be on the move this winter? Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize are already gone, and we expect multiple veterans to follow.

RHP Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite having recorded a 4.59 ERA and -0.1 bWAR through 19 starts, Flaherty really hadn’t seen significant year-over-year regression before his July elbow injury. In fact, his .240 opposing batting average is right in line with last year's .239, and the drop in his strikeout rate (26.2 percent, down from 27.6) isn't overly frightening.

Instead, the biggest problem was control, as his 10.8 percent walk rate was over two percentage points higher than last year. As a result, opponents' on-base percentage has skyrocketed from .311 to .333, and it’s much harder to get out of jams when you’re constantly issuing free passes.

Flaherty is a pending free agent, and we assume he’ll earn a one-year, prove-it deal for a team needing a No. 5 starter. The Blue Jays and Mets each make sense, as does a reunion with the Cardinals.

RHP Kenley Jansen

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jansen turns 39 next week, which ordinarily would signal he's a retirement candidate. However, the four-time All-Star entered Wednesday three saves away from 500, a number only achieved by Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman. Whether he’d be the last to join that club remains to be seen; Craig Kimbrel (441) is inching closer to his final days as a big-leaguer, though Aroldis Chapman (401) is still going strong at 38.

Would the Tigers want Jansen back, especially with a 4.0 percent walk rate that’s his highest since 2018? And is he open to a second season in Detroit? Either way, he’s done enough to generate a fascinating Hall of Fame discussion when his time comes. We’re admittedly undecided, so let us know what you think.

OF Matt Vierling

Detroit Tigers outfielder Matt Vierling | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For what it’s worth, we didn’t intend to go “J-K-M” when making this list. Life is funny like that, especially while typing on the treadmill.

In all seriousness, our inclusion of Vierling on this list might sound familiar. As we recently pointed out when the Tigers were officially eliminated from playoff contention, he simply hasn’t done enough to justify even being on the 40-man roster next year. Detroit can do much better when looking for a versatile backup outfielder.

The one thing working in his and the Tigers’ favor is that he’s only under team control for one more year, so it could be easier to get him a fresh start elsewhere.

1B Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether Torkelson is a bust is another conversation, though things aren't trending in the right direction. He's been worth 3.2 bWAR through five seasons, and his lifetime .730 OPS is barely above league average. The 2020 No. 1 pick’s strikeout rate has surged to a career-worst 31.1 percent, and he's a mediocre first baseman defensively.

So if you’re the Tigers, what do you do with Torkelson? He’s still only 27 and under contract through the end of 2028, but the next two years only involve arbitration. This is definitely a situation worth watching.