Dodgers vs. Brewers player stats, live box score and match stats for NLCS Game 2

The Milwaukee Brewers wasted no time proving to the baseball world that this year's NLCS would be much, much different from last year's. After getting swept out of October by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025, the Brewers flipped the script in Game 1 on Sunday, riding another sensational pitching effort and just enough offense to a 2-1 win — and proof positive that they can in fact hang with the two-time defending World Series champs.

Can the Dodgers rebound, avoid an 0-2 hole and snatch home-field advantage heading back to Dodger Stadium for Games 3-5? They certainly have the right man on the mound, as Yoshinobu Yamamoto has established himself as one of the best big-game pitchers in MLB history of the course of his three-year career. Of course, preventing runs hasn't really been the problem for this team of late; scoring them has, which seems crazy to say about a lineup that features Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Kyle Tucker and more stars.

Monday sets up to be another tight, tense, low-scoring affair, one that will be decided by one or two big swings at the right time. Will the Brewers keep this magical run going, or will the Dodgers punch back? Fans can follow along with all of the action, player stats and game stats with us below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Dodgers vs. Brewers live player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary

Odds and player props for Dodgers vs. Brewers