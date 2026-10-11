Dodgers vs. Brewers: The 3 keys that will decide the titanic NLCS clash

The Milwaukee Brewers were the best team in baseball during the regular season. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the greatest collection of talent in baseball history. And it’s bound to be an epic matchup in the National League Championship Series.

Last year, when these teams matched in the NLCS, the Brewers were overwhelmed. They were swept 4-0 as the Dodgers repeated as World Series champions. This series, however, is expected to be different. The Brewers even say as much. They are more experienced, have a bitter taste in their mouths, and this very well could be their best chance yet to advance to the World Series.

Here are three keys to the series for both teams.

What pitcher steps up for the Brewers?

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson headlining their rotation. After that, there’s a lot of uncertainty.

They acquired Dustin May at the trade deadline and envisioned him playing a key role in the rotation. Instead, he posted a 5.65 ERA, the highest of his seven-year career, and allowed 9.1 hits per nine innings, the second-highest rate of his career. While he has pitched in the postseason against the Padres, he needs to play a bigger role in the rotation than he has in his two months with the team. What better time than against his former team?

Even then, expect a steady dose of Misiorowski, Henderson and the Brewers’ elite bullpen. But another starter emerging would make taking down the Dodgers that much easier.

Does Shohei Ohtani step up in the NLCS?

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone in Milwaukee and, quite frankly, baseball remembers what Ohtani did last year against the Brewers: hitting three homers at the plate while striking out 10 on the mound.

This year, Ohtani won’t be on the mound as he deals with injuries. But he will still be taking at-bats. And while he hit 2-for-13 in the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, he remains the most dangerous and feared hitter in baseball. If he steps up and shows signs of being the pre-injury Ohtani, the Dodgers are practically unbeatable. One rival executive recently agreed with that statement. But that’s a big if at this point.

Milwaukee will be the Dodgers’ biggest test in the last three postseasons. And Ohtani stepping up could ultimately be the difference and put them over the top.

Can the Brewers clean up their defense?

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers are known for playing strong fundamental baseball. It’s something that Pat Murphy has engrained and prioritized since becoming the Brewers’ manager a few years ago.

Against the Padres, however, they committed five errors. A Cooper Pratt throwing error in Game 3 cost the Brewers the game and could have changed the entire series. While the Brewers could overcome that against the Padres, the Dodgers are a different story.

The Brewers will need to be perfect in this series in order to beat the Dodgers. They need to play their brand of baseball. That’s being aggressive on the base paths. That’s taking good at-bats. And it’s certainly playing strong defense behind that electric pitching staff.