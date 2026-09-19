Don't sleep on a Braves team missing three starting pitchers

Tyler Mahle, the unsung workhorse of the Atlanta Braves rotation, put up six innings of one run baseball. With that kind of ownership from the mound, the Braves' hitters cashed in against a struggling Astros team to clinch their spot in the 2026 postseason. This is the Braves' eighth time in nine years after missing out entirely in 2025.

This path to the postseason has not been without bumps in the road. Spencer Strider, Joey Wentz and Spencer Schwellenbach are all out for the season. Two more starters, Bryce Elder and Reynaldo López, landed on the IL in the same week the team clinched, Elder after arthroscopic knee surgery on Sept. 8 and López with shoulder inflammation on Sept. 14. Six different pitchers who were supposed to start games for Atlanta this year have missed real time. The team made the postseason anyway.

What's actually working for the injury-battered Braves

Atlanta is 89-64 with a run differential of +111, fourth of the six current top NL contenders behind Milwaukee (+197), Los Angeles (+179) and the Cubs (+138). The pitching staff has an ERA of 3.64, second of the six behind only Milwaukee's 3.58, though the FIP (4.10) and WHIP (1.25) both rank closer to the middle of the pack. Defense is the clearer strength; Atlanta ranks third among these six contenders in Defensive Runs Saved (48) and second in Outs Above Average (18), trailing only the Cubs' outlier defensive numbers in both categories.

An offense that hits for power, not average

Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros | Tim Warner/GettyImages

The lineup leans the same direction that the pitching staff's ERA-to-FIP gap suggests. Atlanta's wRC+ of 97.6 ranks fifth of the six contenders, ahead of only Philadelphia, and its .311 on-base percentage is the lowest of the group. But the slugging percentage (.410) ranks third, ahead of Milwaukee, San Diego and Philadelphia, so the offense generates its runs more through the long ball than through simply getting on base.

Ronald Acuña Jr. missed real time earlier this year with two separate hamstring strains. Lane Thomas is out right now with a strained oblique that has him questionable for the rest of the season. These missing pieces from a thin lineup have forced the Braves to be more efficient with what they have, especially as they have held the top spot in the NL East since the beginning of the season.

The case for taking the Braves seriously anyway

Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros | Tim Warner/GettyImages

None of that damage has stopped Atlanta from beating good teams. The Braves are 43-30 against teams over .500 this season. That is the second-best mark in baseball behind only Milwaukee. It's also includes going 5-1 against the two-time defending champion Dodgers.

A team that's found a way to beat the sport's best clubs more often than almost anyone, while running through this much pitching attrition, is not the kind of team that should be dismissed just because its roster page looks banged up.

The bottom line

The Braves are here because the pitching staff overachieved its peripherals and the lineup found enough power to cover for a below-average on-base approach, not because everything broke right.

If Atlanta is going to make a real October run, it will need good health from whatever rotation arms are left standing, because there isn't much depth remaining behind them. But a team that already went 5-1 against the Dodgers and beat the league's best clubs at a top-two rate all year has already shown it doesn't need a full roster to be dangerous.