ESPN paid Joe Buck more than you'll make in a lifetime to aid World Series chase

Assuming that they don’t watch “Monday Night Football,” most Major League Baseball fans haven’t had much reason to think about Joe Buck in recent years.

Buck left FOX for ESPN in 2022, and he’s only called the sporadic MLB game since. He last announced the World Series in 2021, though that reportedly could change down the road.

No, Buck isn’t returning to FOX, not after he reportedly signed a six-year extension worth roughly $108 million. He’ll remain the “‘Monday Night Football” play-by-play voice through 2031, when the network airs its second Super Bowl.

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand included an intriguing tidbit on Wednesday, reporting that ESPN is interested in eventually adding the World Series rights. If they were to do so, they’d begin airing the Fall Classic in 2029, and ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro reportedly told Buck he’d want him as the play-by-play voice.

Buck worked his first World Series in 1996 and called every Fall Classic from 2000 through 2021. Joe Davis replaced him upon the latter’s departure for ESPN.

Could Joe Buck call the World Series for ESPN beginning in 2029?

FOX analyst Joe Buck | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First off, don’t assume that only ESPN would have the World Series rights. Common sense suggests that the games would also air on ABC, as is Disney’s plan for the Super Bowl. The more viewers, the better.

Whether there’d be multiple World Series is itself a fascinating conversation for another day, though. ESPN already announced that Eli and Peyton Manning’s aptly named “Manningcast” will have its own Super Bowl broadcast.

Marchand wrote that ESPN could either have all or “part” of the World Series. We haven’t seen multiple networks share World Series rights in the same year since

Buck’s reputation has considerably changed over the last decade, and even more so since he moved to ESPN in 2022. When you listen to him on Monday nights, he actually sounds like he’s enjoying the game! That should sound obvious, but go back to the 2004 ALCS or Super Bowl XLII (when the Giants upset the undefeated Patriots), and Buck sounds like he’s waiting to hear his name called at the DMV.

Seriously, Joe. David Tyree made one of the most improbable catches we’ll ever see, and you couldn’t have shown some enthusiasm?

As for ESPN’s overall baseball coverage, we’re skeptical they’d fight for a national “Game of the Week.” I’ve been an avid MLB fan since Alex Rodriguez’s magical 2007 season, and baseball always felt like an afterthought at the Worldwide Leader. The “Embrace Debate” movement didn’t help matters, because who cares about Mike Trout or the Cubs when you can talk about LeBron James or the Cowboys?

But if ESPN were to earn the World Series rights, we trust they’d treat it like a marquee event. They’re not going to pay that much money to find random announcers the way that Apple did with its Friday night games.

Who would call the World Series alongside Joe Buck on ESPN?

Joe Buck accepts the Ford C. Frick Award | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the sake of conversation, let’s assume that longtime FOX color commentator John Smoltz does not rejoin Buck in the World Series booth. That sound you heard is baseball fans worldwide rejoicing.

Conventional wisdom dictates that Buck would be joined by at least one color commentator and sideline reporter. FOX traditionally has two field reporters — in recent years, it’s been Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci — and the typical pre- and postgame studio panel.

Smoltz is a Hall of Fame pitcher who deserves his flowers for all that he achieved on the mound. However, he’s developed a reputation for negativity and complaining about how much the game has changed since his prime with the Braves. Let’s hope ESPN prioritizes someone who isn’t living in 1995.

Personally, we suggest ESPN turn to Todd Frazier, who already calls the Little League World Series for the Worldwide Leader. He’s earned rave reviews for his work at both ESPN and the Yankees’ YES Network, and we trust he’d provide actual insight rather than whatever Smoltz offers on a nightly basis.

We won’t go so far as to predict the sideline reporters or studio show, but Jeff Passan would likely figure into the coverage if he’s still at ESPN.