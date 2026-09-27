Final MLB playoff bracket with predictions for every series

I cannot recall a time when there has been this much mystery heading into the postseason — because whoever you talk to, you’re bound to get a different guess on who is going to win it all.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have gotten the most votes among MLB insiders. The Brewers, Rays, Phillies, Cubs, Yankees and Red Sox have all gotten support, too. And then here’s me with ... the San Diego Padres winning it all. Yes, seriously.

It’ll be a month of absolute chaos, and it’s bound to have us on the edge of our seats. Who’s going to capture the World Series? What’s going to happen in the Wild Card series, and who are some players to watch? The MLB playoff bracket is officially set. Let’s dive into it.

Final American League playoff bracket and predictions

New York Yankees v. Minnesota Twins | Andrew Ritter/GettyImages

The Astros taking care of business in Sacramento (plus the Rangers flopping in Minnesota) on the final day of the regular season took care of the last outstanding piece of business in the AL. Here's how the final bracket shakes out, with the Rays and Guardians earning the top two seeds and byes to the ALDS.

(1) Tampa Bay Rays (AL East champs; BYE)

(AL East champs; BYE) (2) Cleveland Guardians (AL Central champs; BYE)

(AL Central champs; BYE) (3) Houston Astros (AL West champs) vs. (6) Chicago White Sox (third AL Wild Card)

(AL West champs) (third AL Wild Card) (4) New York Yankees (first AL Wild card) vs. (5) Boston Red Sox (second AL Wild Card)

Houston claiming the AL West slots them into the third seed, with a matchup against the No. 6 seed White Sox at Daikin Park beginning on Tuesday. The other Wild Card series, of course, pits the Yankees and Red Sox against one another in the Bronx.

American League Wild Card Series: Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox

Houston Astros v Athletics | Ezra Shaw/GettyImages

The White Sox fell short in their quest to win the American League Central, but even still, I see them beating a Houston Astros team that's limping into the postseason — and has as many pitching questions as Chicago does right now. I don't see the White Sox getting further than that, but this gives them momentum going into next year and should help recruiting talent in free agency.

Prediction: White Sox advance to ALDS

–Robert Murray, FanSided MLB insider

American League Wild Card Series: New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

It's hard not to wish that we got a full seven-game series between these two. But it only being a three-game series throws a wrench into the Yankees’ pitching plans, with Aaron Boone opting for Gerrit Cole over Carlos Rodon behind Cam Schlittler and Max Fried. Both could pitch in a hypothetical Game 3, but either way, it's just hard to trust New York's offense right now — no matter how good its rotation has been .

Prediction: Red Sox advance to the ALDS

–RM

American League Division Series: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox | Jaiden Tripi/GettyImages

I want to be clear that this is not because I think Tampa is a paper tiger; these Rays know how to win baseball games and can pitch at a very, very high level, even if htey don't have a ton of pop. In many ways, their blueprint is the same as Boston's — I just think the Red Sox have a touch more depth, both in the rotation and in their lineup, even if they don't have a singular star on par with Junior Caminero.

Prediction: Red Sox advance to ALCS

–Chris Landers, FanSided.com editor

American League Division Series: Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

Nothing like a gold, old-fashioned AL Central showdown for a spot in the ALCS. I want to believe in these plucky White Sox, but man, have you seen that starting rotation? Cleveland at least gives me known quantities in Parker Messick and Gavin Williams, along with a lineup that could surprise some people if youngsters like Chase DeLauter and Angel Genao are ready for October. In the end, I'm backing the pitching I trust more.

Prediction: Guardians advance to ALCS

–CL

American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees | Erick W. Rasco/GettyImages

All due respect to Guards Ball, I'll believe Cleveland has enough firepower to make the World Series when I see it. Boston can match the Guardians' pitching, if not exceed it outright, and I trust their lineup slightly more (especially if Willson Contreras is back by this point). It's been a long, winding road for this Red Sox team, but I think it ends in the Fall Classic.

Prediction: Red Sox advance to World Series

–CL

Final National League playoff bracket and predictions

Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles | G Fiume/GettyImages

Just like the AL, the NL had one last playoff spot up for grabs on Sunday. That spot wound up going to the Phillies, who pulled out of their September tailspin just in time thanks to another quality start from Zack Wheeler and a resurgent offense. Don Mattingly's team snags the final Wild Card spot from the D-backs, while the Brewers and Dodgers earn first-round byes as the top two seeds.

(1) Milwaukee Brewers (NL Central champs; BYE)

(NL Central champs; BYE) (2) Los Angeles Dodgers (NL West champs; BYE)

(NL West champs; BYE) (3) Atlanta Braves (NL East champs) vs. (6) Philadelphia Phillies (third NL Wild Card)

(NL East champs) (third NL Wild Card) (4) San Diego Padres (first NL Wild card) vs. (5) Chicago Cubs (second NL Wild Card)

Philly now heads to Atlanta to renew acquaintances with the rival Braves in the Wild Card Round, with the Cubs taking on the Padres in San Diego in the other best-of-three series next week.

National League Wild Card Series: Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

On a recent episode of The Baseball Insiders, Tom Verducci and I talked about the Phillies and how they’re not being discussed enough despite their recent skid. Yes, I get the Jesus Luzardo injury is a big blow to their rotation, but they still have plenty of talent, and the expectation is that Luzardo will be back for the postseason.

One idea that Verducci pitched: that Luzardo could pitch in the seventh inning (or some inning late in games). Still, with a roster with that much talent, and a rotation that features Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez, no one should be sleeping on Philly. They are a nightmare playoff matchup.

Prediction: Phillies advance to the NLDS

–RM

National League Wild Card Series: San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

Spoiler alert: This is my pick to win it all. I love the Padres, I love Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr., and I can see those two leading the team through the Wild Card round … and potentially past the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Divisional Series.

Bonus prediction: this is the postseason where Merrill becomes a front-facing, national superstar. He’s due. And it’s his time to shine.

Prediction: Padres advance to the NLDS

–RM

National League Division Series: Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres v. Los Angeles Dodgers | Nicole Vasquez/GettyImages

The Padres' biggest weakness is a lack of starting pitching depth, but then again, so is Milwaukee's. What San Diego has that the Brewers lack is power, especially now that Tatis Jr., Merrill and the gang have gotten it rolling at the plate. Combine that pop with that bullpen, and I think the Padres are very live dogs here. In fact, I think they pull off the upset, and extend the Brewers' October misery for at least one more year.

Prediction: Padres advance to the NLCS

–CL

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Philly's Red October run unfortunately can go no further, as I simply don't trust this team to score enough against the Dodgers' super-rotation. Philly might have had the arms to go bar for bar with the two-time defending champs, but Luzardo's injury clouds that picture considerably, and their bullpen is currently a biohazard zone outside of Jhoan Duran.

Prediction: Dodgers advance to the NLCS

–CL

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres v. Los Angeles Dodgers | Nicole Vasquez/GettyImages

Oh baby, would this be a spicy one. These division rivals already don't like each other very much, and they've never met with so much on the line. The Padres haven't even been to the World Series since 1998; the Dodgers, meanwhile, are looking to become the first three-peat champion since the turn of the century Yankees. Perhaps I'm picking more with my heart than my head here, but I'm going with San Diego to pull the upset; their bullpen is just so fearsome, and L.A.'s offense has been rickety enough that I could see the Padres stealing some low-scoring games late.

Prediction: Padres advance to the World Series

–CL