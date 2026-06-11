His focus now shifts to balancing family time and chasing one of baseball's most elusive records before his contract expires.

While personal achievements are part of the story, the Freeman emphasized that team success and character matter more than numbers.

Freddie Freeman reflected on his career during a milestone moment this week, revealing what truly defines his legacy.

The relentless pace of the baseball season leaves little time for reflection. There are few moments to stop and think while jamming 162 games into a 183-day window..

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman had that rare moment earlier this week when he could think about the totality of 17-year career. That came when Freeman had his 2,500th career hit on Tuesday night in a 12-3 victory over the Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, the Dodgers celebrating the moment with a clubhouse toast shortly after the game ended.

Freeman is admittedly not an overly sentimental person. He hasn’t collected many personal items from his previous milestones, though he made sure to get the lineup card from Tuesday’s game and secure the ball from his 2,500th hit, which was a single off rookie reliever Branden Bidois.

“Ten years ago, I wouldn’t even thought anything about reaching a milestone,” Freeman said. Since I got here to the Dodgers in (2021) and seen so many great moments, I appreciate them more.”

Where does Freddie Freeman stand in baseball history?

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

For openers, Freeman is the only active major-league player with 2,500 hits. Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve could reach that mark later this season as he has 2.430.

However, Freeman’s career, which started with a 12-year stint with the Atlanta Braves from 2010-21, is more than just getting 2,500 hits, being selected to nine All-Star Games and winning the 2020 National League Most Valuable Player Award.

Freeman has won three World Series championships. His first came in his last season with the Braves and he has won two more rings with Dodgers winning back-to-back titles the past two seasons.

“The end game for Freddie is winning championships,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He has reached a lot of personal milestones, but the team winning is always his top priority.”

The 36-year-old Freeman would like to win some more World Series before his six-year, $162-million contract expires at the end of next season. While championships play a big part in how players are remembered, statistics also help tell the story and, many times, play a determining role in somebody being elected in the Hall of Fame.

Freeman is not a total lock to be inducted in Cooperstown, but he is certainly very close and is helping his cause by remaining a productive player. He is hitting .283/.366/.482 with 10 home runs in 65 games for a team with a 7.5-game lead in the National League West.

After notching another hit in Wednesday night’s 9-8 loss to the Pirates, Freeman is 499 hits away from becoming the 34th player in MLB history to reach 3,000. He is also 23 homers from reaching the 400 club.

“The thing I always think of with Freddie is his steadiness, and he’s certainly shown that throughout his career,” Roberts said. “He’s not a real vocal person but he leads by example by being so consistent and it’s played a big part in his success.

Freddie Freeman talks about his legacy

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Freeman’s goal is 3.000 hits yet he warns there a couple of factors that could work against playing long enough to get there.

One is that he has only one year remaining on his contract after two seasons. Two is he and his wife have four children, and Freeman admits that being away from his family keeps becoming more difficult.

Freeman would surely have a market for his services in 2028 unless his career takes a sudden downturn. The want for more family time would be the more likely reason for Freeman to ditch his pursuit of 3,000.

Regardless of where Freeman’s final numbers land, he will be remembered as one of baseball’s good guys with his upbeat personality and big smile. Freeman also hasn’t been afraid to show vulnerability, memorably when he broke into sobs in 2022 in his first appearance in Atlanta as a visiting player.

And how many current players can be referred to just by their first name? When someone says “Freddie,” the mind immediately goes to Freeman, with apologies to San Diego Padres catcher Freddy Fermin.

Though his career is not over, Freeman has played long enough to start thinking about his legacy. Freeman told FanSided that he wants to be remembered for something other than his on-field performance.

“When most of the former teammates that I’ve ever had come back around and ask about my current teammates they always ask, ‘how is he?’” Freeman said. “They don’t want to know what kind of baseball player he is, they want to know what kind of guy he is.

“I’ve just tried to treat the game the right way. I try to respect it, respect the people who came before me. That’s how I was raised. I just want to be nice to everybody. Life is hard and this a beautiful game.so I want people to enjoy it. I try to treat people the way I would want my kids to treated.”

Freeman paused.

“Was he a good guy? I hope would say I was,” Freeman said. “That’s what I’d like my legacy to be.”

Ultimately, it means more than 3.000 hits, which is why Freeman is one of the game’s most beloved players.

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