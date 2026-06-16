Giants are open to trading their stars, but moving them won't be easy

With limited return value expected, the Giants may instead focus on other assets to reshape their roster before the deadline.

The Giants have shifted their stance and are now willing to consider deals involving key veteran players.

Earlier in the season, the San Francisco Giants were adamant that their stars were not on the trade block. Despite their struggles, they wanted to compete. They believed it was possible, especially if their stars performed like stars.

That has not happened. The Giants are 29-43, in fourth place in the National League West (16.5 games back), and have the second worst record in the National League. Now, they are open to listening to offers on stars Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman and Willy Adames, according to ESPN. One player who is not available, however, is right-hander Logan Webb.

Why moving Devers, Chapman and Adames won't be easy

It’s a drastic fall for the Giants, who acquired Rafael Devers one year ago and had World Series aspirations in the short and long-term. They viewed him as the missing piece to take their offense to the next level and a superstar bat to give them a trio with Adames and Chapman that could, in theory, rival the Dodgers. And while their offense has been very strong this season, Devers has not performed like a star (.235/.293/..413 with nine home runs and 33 RBI) and their pitching has let them down.

Chapman is signed to a six-year, $151 million contract until 2031. He’s been a Gold Glove defender at third base five times in his career. He’s an above-average hitter offensively — he’s hitting .261/.348/.414 with seven home runs and 39 RBI — and it would behoove the Giants to try to get out of the contract. At 33, it’s fair to wonder how much longer Chapman can play at this level, and a team trying to upgrade the corner of their infield could look to bring the 10-year veteran on the roster.

Another note on Chapman: He has a no-trade clause, and it’s unclear if he’d be willing to waive it, especially having spent the majority of his career on the west coast with the A’s and Giants.

Adames, meanwhile, was the first high-priced addition for the Giants under Buster Posey. They made it no secret that they coveted him and ultimately signed him to a seven-year, $182 million contract. He posted a .740 OPS and 30 homers last season, but is hitting only .229/.274/.418 with 11 home runs and 29 RBI. He’s also regarded as one of the top clubhouse guys in baseball and is universally loved in any clubhouse he’s in, so there should be a market for Adames.

What could the Giants realistically get in return?

Well, this is where it gets complicated. Devers isn’t performing like the player he was in Boston, and he’s signed to a $313.5 million contract until 2034. Chapman has recovered from an early slump, and moving on from him would open up room for Casey Schmitt at third base. Adames’ value is not what it once was.

Translation: the Giants likely wouldn’t get much in return.

The Giants have other trade assets who will garner attention in Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray. Of the two, Arraez is the most valuable asset, and his offense and defense has been a revelation in San Francisco. He’s thrived working with Ron Washington and will have a long list of suitors after him. Ray has been a dependable lefty throughout his career, but rarely pitches deep into games, and likely will factor into the back half of any rotation he joins this summer.

The likely outcome is that Arraez and Ray have new homes come August 3. But despite the Giants suddenly being open to moving The Big 3, I remain skeptical that any of them are moved. But a weak trade market that lacks little star power offensively could have some team willing to overpay for one of them, perhaps Devers, in hopes he can get back to the star he was with the Boston Red Sox.