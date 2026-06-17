Giants vs. Braves restart time: Rain delay updates from Truist Park

Weather reports show a 55 percent chance of rain at 10 p.m. that drops to 39 percent by 11 p.m., but the grounds crew faces significant cleanup before play can continue.

The Braves officially announced the delay at 9 p.m. ET with an unofficial resume time set for 10 p.m. ET.

The San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves stopped in the bottom of the second inning due to rain at Truist Park.

The San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves made it to the bottom of the second inning before rain put a stop to the proceedings. The visitors hold a 3-2 lead, which the home team will hope to overturn. But they'll have to wait until the weather gives them that opportunity.

We're keeping up with the updates from Atlanta as we wait for play to resume.

Giants-Braves rain delay updates: Games suspended

UPDATE: The Braves suspended the game. It will resume on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.

Tonight’s game against the San Francisco Giants has been suspended due to inclement weather. We will resume the game tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17, at 2 PM ET with the Braves batting in the bottom of the 2nd inning.



All ticket holders from tonight’s suspended game will be… — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 17, 2026

The Braves officially announced the delay at 9 p.m. ET but that was well after the delay began. It was closer to 8 p.m. when the teams stopped playing.

We’re awaiting an update on the restart time for tonight’s game and will pass along as soon as we have it. Thanks for hanging in there! — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 17, 2026

At least they finally sent a message, though it didn't include any new information. All we know is the game is on pause.

According to Mark Bowman, the hope is to resume at 10 p.m. ET. However, that is not official.

They are hoping to resume play around 10 pm ET — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 17, 2026

UPDATE: There should be healthy skepticism about that 10 p.m. start time as the big tarp is now on the field.

The big tarp is now going on the field — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 17, 2026

UPDATE: As expected, 10 p.m. has arrived without

Weather report from Truist Park

There is a 55 percent chance of rain at 10 p.m., according to Accuweather. That drops to 39 percent by 11 p.m.

Field looks good. Rain has stopped. Looks like they are putting some touches on the infield. There are some scattered spots on the radar that might be causing a short pause on restarting. Nothing official, just my observation.



Club Braves is dominating. https://t.co/7ZagO1BJkB pic.twitter.com/iodjl2aMPz — CJ (@CJNitkowski) June 17, 2026

At the very least, the rain seems to have stopped or lightened up. That doesn't mean play will resume promptly. The grounds crew may have a lot of work to do on the diamond.

When they do get going again, the Braves will have Mike Yastrzemski at the plate. He was due to face Adrian Houser, but given the length of the delay, it's doubtful the pitcher takes the mound again.

The Giants pulled ahead in the top of the second inning. Grant Holmes walked in a run to tie before giving up a sacrifice fly to give up the lead in pelting rain.

The Braves scored two in the bottom of the first, starting with Drake Baldwin's home run and ending with Mauricio Dubon's RBI single.

The Giants opened the scoring in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly by Jung Hoo Lee.

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