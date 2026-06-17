Giants vs. Braves restart time: Rain delay updates from Truist Park

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- The San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves stopped in the bottom of the second inning due to rain at Truist Park.
- The Braves officially announced the delay at 9 p.m. ET with an unofficial resume time set for 10 p.m. ET.
- Weather reports show a 55 percent chance of rain at 10 p.m. that drops to 39 percent by 11 p.m., but the grounds crew faces significant cleanup before play can continue.
The San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves made it to the bottom of the second inning before rain put a stop to the proceedings. The visitors hold a 3-2 lead, which the home team will hope to overturn. But they'll have to wait until the weather gives them that opportunity.
We're keeping up with the updates from Atlanta as we wait for play to resume.
Giants-Braves rain delay updates: Games suspended
UPDATE: The Braves suspended the game. It will resume on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.
The Braves officially announced the delay at 9 p.m. ET but that was well after the delay began. It was closer to 8 p.m. when the teams stopped playing.
At least they finally sent a message, though it didn't include any new information. All we know is the game is on pause.
According to Mark Bowman, the hope is to resume at 10 p.m. ET. However, that is not official.
UPDATE: There should be healthy skepticism about that 10 p.m. start time as the big tarp is now on the field.
UPDATE: As expected, 10 p.m. has arrived without
Weather report from Truist Park
There is a 55 percent chance of rain at 10 p.m., according to Accuweather. That drops to 39 percent by 11 p.m.
At the very least, the rain seems to have stopped or lightened up. That doesn't mean play will resume promptly. The grounds crew may have a lot of work to do on the diamond.
When they do get going again, the Braves will have Mike Yastrzemski at the plate. He was due to face Adrian Houser, but given the length of the delay, it's doubtful the pitcher takes the mound again.
The Giants pulled ahead in the top of the second inning. Grant Holmes walked in a run to tie before giving up a sacrifice fly to give up the lead in pelting rain.
The Braves scored two in the bottom of the first, starting with Drake Baldwin's home run and ending with Mauricio Dubon's RBI single.
The Giants opened the scoring in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly by Jung Hoo Lee.