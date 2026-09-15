Grading every MLB team's top prospect as the minor-league season comes to a close

Player development is the name of the game in modern baseball. Sure, the Dodgers can buy top talent like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but they'd be lost without the depth that a strong farm system provides. Look no further than one of their top prospects, Josue De Paula, who was promoted just last week.

Of course, that development doesn't mean squat if the prospect involved don't make the necessary jumps. That looks different for some players than others. For example, before he reached the big leagues, the Pirates wanted to see Konnor Griffin play everyday against Triple-A pitching. That took time, tweaks and eventually benefitted him greatly. With the minor-league baseball season coming to a close, we took a look at each team's top prospect to provide a simple grade, based solely on their progress (or lack thereof) in 2026.

Arizona Diamondbacks: 2B, Demetrio Crisantes

Grade: A-

Give Crisantes plenty of credit, as the Diamondbacks top prospect has bullied his way through four levels of minor-league baseball in one year. That was enough to jump to the top of the team rankings midway through the season, per MLB Pipeline. On the year, Crisantes is hitting .290 with an .839 OPS, and that includes a .716 OPS in Triple-A, where he is likely to start the 2027 season (barring there is one). At 22, Crisantes is expected to make his MLB debut next season.

-Mark Powell, FanSided.com MLB director

Athletics: SS/3B, Leo De Vries

Athletics shortstop Leo de Vries (83) Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: B+

First, the good: De Vries spent the whole season at Double-A at just 19 years old and thrived, slashing .290/.378/.458 (116 wRC+) with 13 homers and 34 steals across 93 games. That’s awfully impressive considering his age, and it’s hard to poke much of any holes in his offensive projection even if he eventually has to move off of shortstop. There’s a reason he’s one of the very best prospects in baseball.

Now, the not-so-good: De Vries recently underwent shoulder surgery that will keep him out eight months, almost certainly scuttling his plan to win a big-league job in spring training next year. He also had a shoulder issue in 2025, and we just don’t know how this might affect him moving forward.

-Chris Landers, FanSided.com MLB editor

Atlanta Braves: OF, Eric Hartman

Grade: C-

Hartman surged up the Braves prospect ranks prior to this season, but if there's anything we've learned from Atlanta's system, it's to not get your hopes up just yet. Until Harman proves he can perform in Gwinnett — and to this point he hasn't even made an appearance past Double-A yet — Braves fans shouldn't get too bullish on the young outfielder. Hartman had just a .577 OPS in 34 games in Double-A this season, hitting under the Mendoza line. He still has some work to do.

-MP

Baltimore Orioles: OF, Eric Booth Jr.

Grade: B-

The biggest question for Booth around the draft was whether he could lift the ball enough to tap into his significant physical toolkit. So far … not so great, as he’s slugging .328 at Single-A with a huge ground-ball rate. The fact that he can go and get it in center field helps alleviate pressure on the bat, and it’s still very early days. Baltimore excels at this sort of swing optimization, after all. But we can’t bump him higher until we see him address the elephant in the room.

-CL

Boston Red Sox: SS, Franklin Arias

Red Sox No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Grade: A+

Arguably no prospect has done more to boost his stock in 2026 than Arias, and he was already a dang good prospect to begin with. His power has taken a major leap, with a .560 SLG and 24 homers in 112 games across Double-A and Triple-A. It remains to be seen whether he can sustain that new approach against MLB pitching without sacrificing some of his elite contact skills, but even if he’s hitting .270 instead of .300, this has become one of the most well-rounded profiles in the game.

-CL

Chicago Cubs: 1B/OF, Josiah Hartshorn

Grade: B

Hartshorn had a .925 OPS across three minor-league levels in 2026, and the Cubs even promoted him to Double-A Knoxville just a few weeks ago. Hartshorn offers a ton of power and is a former Home Run Derby champion. Hartshorn's Double-A experience has been a valuable one — he's struggled through three games, but it's far too early to draw conclusions there — and it's likely where he'll start the 2027 season. Overall, a productive year for the future Cubbie.

-MP

Chicago White Sox: SS, Roch Cholowsky

Grade: B

Despite some speculation to the contrary toward the end, Cholowsky did in fact wind up being the top pick in this year’s draft. And it’s not hard to see why, given his excellent offensive numbers and his slick work at shortstop. Those numbers did come down just a tick in his final year at UCLA, which ended in a shocking ouster in regionals. And it’s worth noting that he’s off to a slow start in the Minors, albeit in a minuscule sample size. Nothing to worry about yet, and his glove gives him a very high floor, but he’s more held serve than continue to take off.

-CL

Cincinnati Reds: C, Alfredo Duno

Cincinnati Reds catcher Alfredo Duno Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: B+

Duno is a sound defensive catcher thanks to his 6-2 frame, and has proven he can handle anything thrown his way behind the plate. While he was the second-most expensive catcher in his international signing class, Duno is already one of the best prospects in baseball. His bat speed and power have translated to the minor leagues, where he had a .899 OPS and hit 19 home runs this season. A 32-game cameo in Double-A suggests this 20-year-old isn't as far from the majors as his age might suggest.

-MP

Cleveland Guardians: SS/3B, Angel Genao

Grade: B+

Genao’s top-line numbers since getting the call to Cleveland don’t look like much. But the underlying metrics are way more impressive; he hits the ball way harder than the many Guardian middle-infield prospects who have come before him, and he does it with solid plate discipline to boot. Given the way he tore up the high Minors before his promotion, I’m very bullish on his overall trajectory, especially considering his defensive value.

-CL

Colorado Rockies: SS, Ethan Holliday

Grade: C+

Perhaps that grade is a little unfair, but Holliday had to shake off some early-season rust at the plate that really limited his development in 2026. Sure, he's hitting well in A-ball for the second-straight year (.952 OPS), but until Holliday can move his way through the Rockies system, they can't look too far down on the road. Much like his brother Jackson, Ethan's development will not be linear.

-MP

Detroit Tigers: OF, Zyhir Hope

Erie SeaWolves v. Hartford Yard Goats | Ryan Desantis/GettyImages

Grade: B

Hope began the year as one of many, many big-time outfield prospects in the Dodgers system. He ends it as the face of the Tarik Skubal trade, for better or worse. No pressure. Hope has hit just fine since coming over to Detroit, continuing to make just enough contact at Double-A to unlock his prodigious power (29 homers in 124 games this year). Questions about plate discipline and his ultimate defensive home still remain, which make him a bit boom or bust.

-CL

Houston Astros: OF, Kevin Alvarez

Grade: B+

Alvarez more than held his own at Single-A as an 18-year-old, which is no small thing. He might wind up as a not particularly impactful left fielder at the MLB level, though, and that’s going to put a ton of pressure on his bat – pressure it might be able to withstand, but pressure nonetheless. Overall, it’s been a very encouraging season, even if he likely won’t crack the top 50 on any national lists.

-CL

Kansas City Royals: RHP, Kendry Chourio

Grade: A+

Chourio began the year barely on the top-100 radar. Now he’s flirting with top-50 overall status, thanks to sensational numbers across both Single-A and High-A despite being just 18 years old. He throws strikes and already has a very advanced arsenal for his age. He’ll be an exciting one to monitor in 2027 and beyond for a Royals team that could really, really use him.

-CL

Los Angeles Angels: SS, Arjun Nimmala

Montgomery Biscuits v. Rocket City Trash Pandas | Emma Bair/GettyImages

Grade: A-

Nimmala closed his 2026 season on an absolute tear, hitting seven homers across 11 games in September – the kind of power scouts weren’t sure he had based on his lackluster numbers at High-A last year. He’s still just 20 years old, and he’s still got a decent shot to stick at shortstop at the MLB level. If he can access this sort of pop moving forward, he could change the ceiling considerably for the Angels.

Los Angeles Dodgers: OF, Josue De Paula

Grade: A

De Paula is a top-10 prospect in all of baseball by most accounts. FanSided's Eric Cole ranked him sixth, and it's easy to see why. De Paula rocketed his way through the minor leagues in a Dodgers system crowded with players who play his exact position. That means more competition, and De Paula has blown most of them out of the water (we'll see on Sorota). A late-season MLB cameo should only help his development, as he'll get to work with the Dodgers hitting coaches on a regular basis. Sink or swim, kid.

-MP

Miami Marlins: LHP, Thomas White

Grade: C+

Robby Snelling made his jump to the major leagues for the Marlins, but Miami's top-ranked prospect is actually Thomas White, who is looming in Triple-A. White signed for first-round money in 2023 despite being drafted 35th overall. The Marlins have high-hopes for the Southpaw, who has a 4.34 ERA in Jacksonville in just five starts. He also suffered a devastating shoulder injury this summer which kept him out for the remainder of the season. White remains a huge what-if for the Marlins moving forward.

-MP

Milwaukee Brewers: SS, Jesus Made

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesús Made (86) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Grade: A

Jesus Made is the top-ranked prospect in all of baseball, and with that comes a ton of pressure. At just 19 years old, Made could be the next teenager (or perhaps 20 years old) to make the jump to the majors as early as next season. Made has a .774 OPS playing against much older (and more seasoned) competition in Double-A. If the Brewers follow the Konnor Griffin approach, then Made should get a real chance to make the roster in spring training.

-MP

Minnesota Twins: C, Vahn Lackey

Grade: A

What a ride it’s been for Lackey, who wasn’t anywhere close to the top of draft boards this past winter but butted into 1.1 conversations thanks to sensational final season at Georgia Tech. He’s kept on hitting so far in the Minors after being taken No. 3 overall by Minnesota, helping ease some concerns about his lack of track record with wooden bats. Catching prospects are always hard to trust, but he’s a truly dynamic athlete regardless of position, and the longer he does this, the easier it gets to buy in.

-CL

New York Mets: 3B/SS, Jefferson Rojas

Grade: B-

Rojas was acquired from the Cubs in the Clay Holmes trade just this season. He is the top prospect in the Mets system by a country mile, which says more about New York than it does Rojas. While he initially had some trouble lifting pitches in his first Double-A appearance, that hasn't been a problem in 2026, as Rojas has 24 home runs and an .833 OPS this season. That's sound improvement, and something for the Mets to build on for 2027.

-MP

New York Yankees: SS, George Lombard Jr.

New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. (96) Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: B-

Lombard Jr. has already experienced first-hand just how hard it is to play shortstop for the Yankees, especially when you’re thrust into the middle of a division race. His numbers at the plate at the MLB level have not been good, and that string of errors he went through defensively was downright baffling. He’s at least put the latter behind him, though, and it’s too early to sound the alarms about a guy who made real strides at Triple-A before getting promoted. The promise of big-time batted-ball damage with plus defense at short and enough contact to get by is still here, even if there’s work to be done.

-CL

Philadelphia Phillies: RHP, Gage Wood

Grade: B

Wood's numbers this season aren't much to look at, especially considering some of the other prospects on this list. However, his 4.72 ERA in Reading doesn't tell the entire story. Wood added a splitter to his pitch arsenal late in the season that has paired quite well with his high-velocity fastball. Those out pitches, plus a curveball to boot, make Wood a prospect to watch in 2027.

-MP

Pittsburgh Pirates: RHP, Seth Hernandez

Grade: B+

I would've given Hernandez higher marks had he been able to finish the season. Unfortunately, a left oblique strain ended his campaign in July. Hernandez flourished in Single-A, and could've even been in line for a promotion before the end of the Double-A season had he continued to throw to the tune of a 2.43 ERA in 18 starts. Hernandez is one of the best pitching prospects in baseball, and should be back for the start of spring training.

-MP

San Diego Padres: C, Ethan Salas

San Diego Padres catcher Ethan Salas (8) Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: A-

Consider Salas one of the rare prospects AJ Preller won't trade, which says a lot about his standing within the organization. At just 20 years old, the young catcher made his MLB debut in early September and, like many young players in his position, struggled. Still, Salas raked in the minors — he had a .949 OPS in 13 games in Triple-A — essentially giving the red-hot Padres little choice but to promote him amid a playoff push. Hopefully some early MLB struggles won't slow down his progress.

-MP

San Francisco Giants: SS/2B, Josuar Gonzalez

Grade: A

Roki Sasaki made the headlines in the 2025 international signing class, but Gonzalez was the best hitter available. The Giants won that bidding war, and he has made it worth their while. At just 18 years old, Gonzalez doesn't project to make the major leagues until 2029, but the early signs have been immensely positive. Gonzalez has a 1.010 OPS in 31 games of A-ball. His next step will be lifting the ball more, as he has a 55-grade power tool the Giants have yet to unlock.

-MP

Seattle Mariners: LHP, Kade Anderson

Grade: A-

It’s been a bit of a bumpy ride for Anderson as he adjusts to life in the Majors, but it’s still been a heck of a year overall, as the lefty was maybe the most statistically dominant pitcher in the Minor Leagues before getting promoted to Seattle (1.06 ERA with a 13 K/9 at Double-A). His ceiling might not be as high as someone like Seth Hernandez, but it would truly be a shock if he’s not at least a quality No. 3 for a long time, and he could look an awful lot like Max Fried if he puts it all together.

-CL

St. Louis Cardinals: C, Rainiel Rodriguez

Springfield Cardinals v. Corpus Christi Hooks | Kyra Blundell/GettyImages

Grade: A

Yes, I'm handing out a lot of A's these days. Frankly, most prospects look good in the minor leagues because they're playing against lesser competition. That's what makes them so intriguing and so tough to trade. Rodriguez is on an epic heater, and as of just a few days ago was slashing .432/.532/.703 in Double-A over his last 10 games. Rodriguez is only 19 years old, and while there are some questions about his glove, he should arrive in St. Louis well ahead of schedule.

-MP

Tampa Bay Rays: SS, Grady Emerson

Grade: C+

Sending an 18-year-old straight to Single-A upon being drafted is an aggressive assignment, no doubt. But Emerson’s struggles there so far (.499 OPS) are concerning nonetheless, especially considering how poor his contact rate has been – a real red flag leading up to the draft. It’s still way, way too early to panic, but there was a lot of projection involved in his draft stock, and if he were going to fail to develop into a quality big-leaguer, this is what it would look like.

-CL

Texas Rangers: SS/3B, Sebastian Walcott

Grade: A

We weren’t even sure whether Walcott would be able to play in real games this year as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery. But the tooled-up infielder from the Bahamas returned to the Minors in July, way earlier than expected, and immediately went about laying waste to Double-A pitching at just 20 years old. The only nit to pick is that he still hasn’t started playing the field yet, but if his cannon of an arm is still intact, he’ll be in the mix to start for Texas by Opening Day 2027.

-CL

Toronto Blue Jays: SS, JoJo Parker

Jojo Parker (1) Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: B

With Arjun Nimmala off to Anaheim, Parker is now Toronto’s clear shortstop of the future, and he’s looked good since being promoted to High-A, cutting his K rate considerably. Still, we don’t know whether his ultra-passive approach will be sustainable against high-Minors pitching, let alone the Majors, and we don’t know whether he’ll stick at shortstop. All of which means his stock is holding rather than skyrocketing – he’s a very interesting prospect in the George Lombard Jr. “big infielder with power over hit” vein, but that also comes with real variance.

-CL

Washington Nationals: SS, Eli Willits

Grade: A-

The former No. 1 overall pick has an .869 OPS on the season, and will end his 2026 campaign in Double-A. Willits is still just 18 years old and should make his debut in 2028, per MLB Pipeline. There are some questions about Willits arm defensively, which will have to be strong at shortstop, along with his eye. He struck out 113 times this season. Still there is no denying his god-given talent, especially on the basepaths. Willits stole 62 bases on the season across three levels. His only rough stint came in Single-A Wilmington, where he had a .230 batting average. That didn't stop Washington from promoting him. This kid could be special.

-MP