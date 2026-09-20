Guardians vs Athletics rain delay: Updated start time and weather forecast

In the middle of a pennant race, the last thing any contending team needs is a rain delay, or even worse a rainout. Yet, that's exactly where the Cleveland Guardians team and their fanbase sit. Cleveland's late-season run to the top of the AL Central for the second-straight season has been inspiring. As the Chicago White Sox aim to keep up, the south siders at the very least have the weather to their advantage. The Guardians' Sunday contest against the Athletics has been delayed due to rain.

First pitch of Guardians-A's is officially in a rain delay. — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) September 20, 2026

The Guardians entered Sunday with a one-game lead over the Chicago White Sox, the latter of whom had the division edge for much of the season. Any break in the action could swing the momentum back to their side.

When will the Guardians-Athletics game start on Sunday?

As of this writing, no restart time has been announced. Unfortunately for fans who decided to attend the game despite the weather at Progressive Field, it doesn't appear the rain will break anytime soon. Yet, this is a getaway day for both teams, so it's fair to expect the A's and Guardians to get this game in by any means necessary, even if that forces another delay into the evening.

Progressive Field forecast: How much more rain is expected?

Rain is expected in Cleveland until at least 4pm ET, and perhaps even later. Storms are passing through the area this afternoon before giving way to cloudy conditions in the evening, when the A's and Guardians likely have the best chance at getting this game in.

Hour Chance of precipitation 12pm 100 1pm 98 2pm 76 3pm 63 4pm 40 5pm 23

We'll have more updates as the day goes on, but the longer the starting pitchers are forced to wait for the rain to pass, the more likely a bullpen game is.