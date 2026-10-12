Guardians vs. Rays player stats, live box score and match stats for ALCS Game 1

In an unpredictable year in the American League, it's only fitting that the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays are the last two teams standing. Hardly anyone would have predicted this matchup on Opening Day; heck, hardly anyone would have predicted this matchup just a few days ago, when the Guardians found themselves down 0-2 to the Chicago White Sox in the ALDS. But Cleveland and Tampa have both just found ways to win — and now they collide on the precipice of a World Series berth.

The Rays arrive with the benefit of several days' rest, having swept the New York Yankees in the previous round. Tampa's offense still comes with some question marks, but their pitching, defense and base-running is as good as anybody's, and with Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda at the top of the order, they've got just enough pop to get the job done. There's a reason this team has been the No. 1 seed in the AL for months now.

Cleveland's regular season wasn't nearly as impressive, but they stormed back to win the AL Central, and now they enter the ALCS as arguably the hottest team remaining after winning three in a row against the White Sox. It's no coincidence that said winning streak coincides with Jose Ramirez finding his MVP form again; if this lineup can continue to show up, a pitching staff highlighted by Parker Messick, Gavin Williams and star closer Cade Smith can hang with anybody.

Can Cleveland pull a Game 1 upset and signal that we're in for a long series? Or will the Rays continue to prove that they're the clear class of the AL? Fans can follow along with all of the action, player stats and game stats with us below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Guardians vs. Rays live player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary

Odds and player props for Guardians vs. Rays