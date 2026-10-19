Guardians vs. Rays player stats, live box score and match stats for ALCS Game 6

Twice, the Tampa Bay Rays have found themselves trailing the Cleveland Guardians in this ALCS. Twice, they've roared back — and now they enter Game 6 back at Tropicana Field on Monday night just one win away from capturing their third pennant in franchise history.

They'll feel pretty good about giving the ball to Freddy Peralta, too, as he continued his second-half renaissance with a brilliant performance in Game 2. Cleveland, meanwhile, is stuck hoping that a bullpen game — Shawn Armstrong will get the start, with potentially Joey Cantillo among others to follow — can somehow get them to ace Gavin Williams in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Tuesday night.

it's not the pitching that's been the problem for the Guards in this series, though; it's been an offense that has scored a grand total of eight runs across the last four games. Tampa, meanwhile, has finally gotten some signs of life from its big three of Yandy Diaz, Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda, and that's been the difference so far.

Will that be enough for the Rays to pop some champagne and punch their ticket to the World Series for the second time in seven years? Or will this underdog Cleveland team defy the odds yet again and force one more game? Fans can follow along with all of the action, player stats and game stats with us below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Guardians vs. Rays live player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary

Odds and player props for Guardians vs. Rays