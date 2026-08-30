Guardians vs Royals rain delay: Updated start time, forecast from Cleveland

Just days after winning their seventh-straight game to take the lead for the third AL Wild Card spot, the Cleveland Guardians have lost two straight games. It's familiar territory for this Guardians team, which literally sits at .500 as we enter September. A series against the Kansas City Royals, a team sitting in the cellar of the AL Central, should've been well-timed. Yet, have you watched the American League this season? Nothing is predictable.

KC took the first two games of their series in Cleveland with little to play for. The combined score was 11-3. It just goes to show how unpredictable this Guardians team is, even when you think they're playing well. Sadly, these teams will have to wait a bit before playing the third game of the series.

Game alert: Royals-Guardians will be delayed due to inclement weather Sunday. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 30, 2026

When will the Guardians-Royals game start on Sunday?

Much of that has to do with the forecast, though the weather channel seems to think the skies will clear up around 4pm ET. The current pitching matchup of Seth Lugo against Parker Messick would seem to favor the Guardians, though rain can often impact starting pitchers whether they prefer it or not. If Messick does get the start, his 2.50 ERA could gift the Guardians a much-needed victory as they hold on for dear life in the AL Wild Card race.

Progressive Field forecast: How much more rain is expected?

The forecast in Cleveland doesn't look promising. Per weather.com, the rain shouldn't clear for another few hours, meaning what was supposed to be a day game could turn into a night game. Makeup dates can be tough to come by this time of year, so even division rivals prefer to play the day of rather than forfeiting an off day or pushing a postponed game until the end of the season.

Hour Chance of precipitation 1pm 100 2pm 83 3pm 58 4pm 30 5pm 15

So, sure, this game should be played. Thankfully for the Guardians, they have a day off before playing the Toronto Blue Jays, another AL Wild Card hopeful, on Tuesday.