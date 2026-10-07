Guardians vs. White Sox player stats, live box score and match stats for ALDS Game 3

Just 12 months ago, the Chicago White Sox were coming off of yet another 100-loss season. Now, they're just one win away from advancing to the ALCS, thanks to a ragtag bunch of young players who have been capturing hearts — and winning games — all October long. And with a chance to clinch a playoff series at home for the first time in 120 years in ALDS Game 3 on Wednesday night, you know that the atmosphere at Rate Field is going to be absolutely electric.

Can the Cleveland Guardians spoil the party and live to fight another day? They'll have to piece together a bullpen game to do so, starting with opener Daniel Espino. But really, the pitching won't matter unless Jose Ramirez and this struggling lineup can figure out a way to score some more runs. Cleveland has managed just three of them across the first two games of this series, and a white-hot White Sox bullpen will look to piece together another gem on Wednesday. Sean Newcomb will get the "start", but it'll be all hands on deck as it's been all month for Chicago.

Will the White Sox keep it rolling, or will the Guards stave off elimination — and an offseason full of very uncomfortable questions? Fans can follow along with all of the action, player stats and game stats with us below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Guardians vs. White Sox live player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary

Odds and player props for Guardians vs. White Sox