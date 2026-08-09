Guardians-White Sox restart time: Rain delay updates from Rate Field on August 9

Weather changes fast this time of year. Just ask the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox, who had just kicked off the top of the second inning of a crucial AL Central showdown on the South Side when storms rolled in and forced things into a rain delay. The Guardians held a 2-1 lead after one inning when the tarp came out thanks to an RBI from deadline acquisition Nathaniel Lowe (and a White Sox error).

Given how important this game is in the standings (Chicago leads Cleveland by three games in the division) and the fact that this is the series finale, both teams would love to get this in before it gets too late and travel plans have to be moved around. How realistic is that, and when might we have baseball again? Here's everything to know about the forecast and restart time.

Guardians-White Sox restart time: When will play resume in Chicago?

At the conclusion of the first inning just after 2:40 p.m. ET/1:40 p.m. CT, the umpiring crew forced both teams off the field and called for the tarp to come out. We've been in a rain delay since, and the White Sox have yet to offer a restart time.

Severe storms are approaching the area. The game is currently in a delay due to inclement weather. We are monitoring the situation and will provide updates when available. pic.twitter.com/uNARqkFQ7F — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 9, 2026

There's still plenty of day left to get the rest of this game in, but both teams obviously wouldn't be thrilled if the delay goes long enough to cost them their starting pitchers. Here's what the forecast says for the rest of the day in Chicago, and when we might resume play.

Rate Field forecast: How much more rain is expected?

The National Weather Service has issued both a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Flood Advisory for Chicago, in effect until 4 and 4:30 CT respectively. Radar shows a big storm band sweeping through the Midwest on Sunday and running smack through the Windy City.

The good news said storm band is pretty narrow, and once it moves past Rate Field, we should be able to resume play. Here's the hour-by-hour precipitation breakdown:

Hour (CT) Chance of precipitation 2 p.m. 61% 3 p.m. 53% 4 p.m. 49% 5 p.m. 66%

The storm should be completely past Chicago by 3:30 p.m. CT or so, and from there it's just a matter of getting the tarp off, getting the players back out onto the field and getting everybody warmed up. That should leave plenty of team to play a full nine and get both teams to their next destinations on time — provided that summer weather doesn't have any other tricks up its sleeve.