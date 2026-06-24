Guardians-White Sox start time: Rain delay updates from Chicago, June 24

The battle for first place in the AL Central has been as advertised this week, with the Chicago White Sox defeating the Cleveland Guardians twice in one-run contests — and going from one game back to one game ahead in the process. All eyes are on the third and final game of this series, but unfortunately, Mother Nature is getting in the way of that contest being played. The game has been delayed due to weather.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as while rain had been in the forecast, this game didn't feel at risk of being delayed until closer to first pitch. With the start of this game officially up in the air, we have you covered with updates regarding when it might get underway.

The start of today’s game will be delayed due to weather. We'll provide updates as soon as they are available. pic.twitter.com/vjdtG0qgwK — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 24, 2026

Guardians-White Sox start time: When will the game begin in Chicago?

First pitch of this game was initially set for 1:10 p.m. CT, and the official announcement of a delay came a bit less than an hour before then. What's particularly frustrating is that the announcement did not include a start time, so nobody knows when, or even if, we'll see baseball from the South Side.

What we can do is predict when things might start, though, and Accuweather's hourly forecast could help with that. The problem with today's forecast, though, is that there appears to be a start and stop of rain on the horizon. For example, while rain that's in the ballpark area now is expected to slow down at around 2:00 p.m. CT, thunderstorms are predicted to roll in at around 3:00 p.m. CT. The forecast calls for cloudy weather at 4:00 p.m., only for more thunderstorms to come at around 5:00 p.m. CT. Only after that will the rain supposedly to slow down for a sustained period. That could mean we're in for a long delay, or a start and then another stoppage, neither of which anyone wants.

Rate Field forecast: How much more rain is expected?

Hour Chance of precipitation 1:00 p.m. CT 77% 2:00 p.m. CT 49% 3:00 p.m. CT 59% 4:00 p.m. CT 49% 5:00 p.m. CT 59% 6:00 p.m. CT 49%

The percentages are high, but it's important to note that Rate Field only covers a small portion of Chicago, so there isn't actually a 77 percent chance of rain at the ballpark, specifically, at 1:00 p.m. CT. Unfortunately, the percentages are still high enough that we have no idea when this game will get underway, or if another delay could be possible after the game starts.

Fortunately, these teams are set to play another three-game series in Chicago in August, so if this game is unable to be played, rescheduling won't be an issue. Still, the White Sox and Guardians would certainly love to avoid a doubleheader if at all possible, especially when considering how important their head-to-head matchups are.

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