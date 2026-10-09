History says Yankees fans are stuck with Aaron Boone for one more year

For New York Yankees fans wanting the team to move on from manager Aaron Boone -- don't get your hopes up. History says the Yankees will likely keep the skipper for what would be his 10th season leading the dugout.

In the past, the Yankees have decided to change managers when their current skipper's contract expired. That list includes their three most recent managers in: Joe Girardi, Joe Torre and Buck Showalter. For Boone, he has one more year remaining on his deal, which expires after the 2027 season. So despite another disappointing finish this year, don't expect the Yankees to fire Boone with one year left on his contract.

Why Yankees fans want Aaron Boone gone

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not necessarily anything against Boone, who did a solid job managing during the regular season without superstar Aaron Judge and big bopper Giancarlo Stanton for a majority of the year. But Yankees fans want change after failing to win a World Series in nine seasons of the Boone era. The closest the Yankees got to winning a championship was in 2024 when they looked overmatched by the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, losing in five games.

The Yankees chose to replace Girardi, who brought them their last title in 2009, for Boone following an ALCS appearance in 2017. New York replaced Torre with Girardi after losing in the ALDS in 2007 to the then Cleveland Indians. The Yankees didn't bring back Showalter after the 1995 season after he led the franchise to their first postseason appearance since 1981.

Since losing in the World Series in 2024, the Yankees have lost in the ALDS to a division rival in back-to-back postseasons. The Yankees have let go of managers for much less in their history, but not until their contracts were up.

Why it probably won't happen

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the 2024 season and the decision to pick up his 2025 club option, the Yankees signed Boone to a two-year extension in February of 2025. If the Yankees don't extend Boone again in the offseason, he will be entering next season as a lame duck manager.

As long as Brian Cashman is the general manager, he will likely stick with his guy in Boone at least for one more year. The Yankees haven't met expectations under Boone, but he does have a 790-564 record as manager of the team. He also has the backing of Cashman, who has been the GM since 1998.

There's also a looming lockout coming in December, so bringing in a new manager would give them less time to get up to speed with the players before the season begins.

The other dilemma on getting rid of Boone now would be that managing partner Hal Steinbrenner would have to pay two different managers next season. That's probably something Steinbrenner is unwilling to do.

So, the reality of the situation is that Boone likely gets one more year to get over the hump. However, if he fails to do so, the Yankees could be looking for a new manager once Boone's deal expires following the 2027 season. But don't expect the Yankees to move on from Boone with another year left on his contract based on the organization's history.