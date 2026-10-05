How Freddy Peralta rebuilt his free-agent value with the Rays after his Mets struggles

Entering the season, Freddy Peralta was supposed to be a difference-maker in the New York Mets’ rotation. It’s why the front office felt comfortable sending highly touted young assets Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams to Milwaukee in return.

Peralta was also viewed as the definitive best pending free-agent starting pitcher behind Tarik Skubal. This season, especially pitching in New York, was supposed to further cement that status. Instead, Peralta struggled mightily with the Mets, posting a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts before being ultimately traded to the Tampa Bay Rays at the deadline.

Flash forward a couple months, and Peralta is still scheduled to cash in during free agency. In Tampa Bay, he’s posted a 3.25 ERA in 10 starts. He’s made a drastic change on the mound, instead pitching from the stretch rather than a hand-over-head delivery. It’s gotten him back on track, producing numbers similar to what he did in Milwaukee. Now, he’s scheduled to start Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series against the New York Yankees, and a deep postseason run would further cement his status in free agency.

What Freddy Peralta's market could look like after Rays resurgence

New York Mets v Tampa Bay Rays | Mike Carlson/GettyImages

There are multiple ways that Peralta could go about his upcoming free agency. One option could be a multi-year contract so he has long-term security. Another could be a two- or a three-year contract with multiple opt-outs, something that became increasingly popular last offseason among stars such as Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette and others.

Still, having such options felt unlikely when he was struggling in New York. Going to Tampa Bay, one rival official noted, was the best thing that could have happened for the right-hander at the deadline.

Even then, some rival officials wondered aloud if they could get more out of Peralta than the Mets had. A pitcher like Peralta didn'’t suddenly lose his ability overnight. It’s why there were many teams, including the Phillies, Brewers and Cubs, who were monitoring his market. He’s also widely regarded as one of the best teammates and people in the game, and teams were optimistic that he’d fit seamlessly into any locker room.

It’s why the interest in Peralta this winter is expected to be widespread, especially among teams who either lose out on Skubal or don’t have the money to sign the left-hander to the biggest contract for a starting pitcher in free agent history. Peralta will have options. But first, he takes on Cam Schlittler and the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS — something that he’ll even admit that he didn’t think was possible after his struggles in Queens.