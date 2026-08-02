Freddy Peralta trade grades: Mets flip former right-handed ace to Rays

The trade gives the Rays depth for an AL pennant push while the Mets receive a low-grade return as they move on from a disappointing season.

The Tampa Bay Rays missed out on the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes and immediately swept in for their backup plan. Tampa is well-positioned to make a run at the AL pennant. To do so, they needed to add some rotation depth, especially after former AL Cy Young candidate Shane McClanahan suffered an injury just a few days ago. Welcome to Tampa, Freddy Peralta.

The Rays rotation is not poor by any means. As a team, the Rays rank sixth in all of baseball in ERA. Just ahead of them, though, are the Dodgers, Red Sox, Brewers and Yankees. The Rays aren't just in the business of filling roster holes. Rather, they need to improve their own strengths. That is where Peralta comes in.

Rays projected rotation after trading for Freddy Peralta

New York Mets v Milwaukee Brewers | John Fisher/GettyImages

Peralta was a sure thing to be traded, as he's on an expiring contract and was acquired by the Mets in hopes of leading them to a playoff push. The 2026 season has been an outright disaster for New York and even Peralta, who has a 4.99 ERA. That's a full 1.2 runs higher than his career mark.

The Brewers always tend to know when to get rid of guys. That's a vague statement, but a true one. Milwaukee's pitching development staff can revive failed prospects and also knows when to sell high on players like Peralta, who was entering a contract season. The Rays, simillarly to Milwaukee, can help turn Peralta's season around.

Pitcher ERA Drew Rasmussen 2.99 Shane McClanahan 3.09 Nick Martinez 2.77 Freddy Peralta 4.99 Griffin Jax 3.74

MLB trade grades after Rays deal for Freddy Peralta

Rays trade grade: B-

The Rays got the best player in this trade, which is the most important part of any deal. Peralta could flop, and I'd still consider this a victory from the Rays perspective because at least they are going for it. Also, trading for Peralta shouldn't stop Tampa from making more moves, whether it be the bullpen or in the outfield. Tampa Bay has the best record in the American League. They are, as of this writing, the biggest threat to the Dodgers in the AL. Adding Peralta will only help, especially if he can return to his 2025 form.

Mets trade grade: C+

The Mets had to trade Peralta, and everyone knew it. David Stearns wasn't going to get his money back on a bad trade no matter how hard he tried. Few rival executives could've seen Peralta's downfall coming. In this return, the Mets landed three of the Rays top-30 prospects. Smith is the most intriguing, and is ranked 15th in Tampa's system at the time of the trade. Unfortunately he's had a tough year and has an OPS of just .672 across three minor-league teams. Pitre and Hill are both expected to get the call in 2027, but lack the upside of Smith. Pitre plays second base and has an .885 OPS with the Montgomery Biscuits. Hill is a right-handed starter with a 4.49 ERA across two minor-league teams in 2026. Needless to say, the Mets chose organizational depth over true upside with this return.

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