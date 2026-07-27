The only Freddy Peralta trade package the Mets should accept from the Dodgers

Freddy Peralta has not been the same pitcher he once was in Milwaukee. Whether that's Brewers devil magic or Peralta simply not being about to cut it in New York in a contract year, the point remains that he's been immensely disappointing in a down year for the Mets in 2026. And yet, Peralta still may help the Mets in about a week's time. The MLB trade deadline is around the corner, and the right-hander Peralta has been mentioned as a popular target from teams in need of starting pitching.

On the season, Peralta has an ERA just under five. That has diminished his trade value quite a bit, but there is still hope for the Mets. The Dodgers were interested in Peralta the last time he was made available, and he has a 4-2 career record paired with a 3.40 ERA against Los Angeles career. In his most recent outing against the Dodgers, Peralta gave up two earned runs in four innings. He acknowledged postgame that it was likely his last start with New York.

What should the Mets expect in return for Freddy Peralta?

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets | Jim McIsaac/GettyImages

The Mets will not receive a top-100 prospect in return, but if they can land controllable, MLB-ready pitching in return for Peralta, David Stearns should consider that a victory. This is where the Dodgers come in. Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell are injury prone. Shohei Ohtani isn't pitching nearly as often so far in the second half as he did in the first. Roki Sasaki is inconsistent. Thus, are the defending, back-to-back World Series champions really about to rely on Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Justin Wrobleski alone? That seems highly doubtful.

If the Dodgers don't want to pay the high asking price to acquire, say, a Tarik Skubal, someone like Peralta is far more enticing.

Would the Los Angeles Dodgers make this trade?

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Ryan is 27 years old, and only considered a prospect due to a litany of injuries he's faced on his way to the major leagues. In 2024, Ryan made four starts and had an ERA under one. He hasn't been in the bigs since, though he's expected to return from injury shortly and could play a big role in the Dodgers rotation or bullpen down the stretch. Yet, rather than counting on a pitcher who struggled in his return from Tommy John surgery, why not add Peralta, a starting pitcher with postseason experience? Los Angeles has an excess of pitching depth in the minor leagues, so they can afford to part with Ryan, as well as a throw-in like Chase Harlan, who isn't close to making his MLB debut (should it ever come).

Verdict: Yes

Would the New York Mets make this trade?

The Mets should take what they can get for Peralta, though it's unclear if a player as well-known as Ryan can be had. Peralta is on an expiring contract, which means receiving top prospect capital won't happen in early August. Ryan is the Dodgers' No. 7 prospect, but he's a former top-100 prospect as well. He has MLB experience and looked promising in 2024. Stearns would be taking a chance by acquiring Ryan in the first place. Yet, the Mets don't have much to lose. Peralta is leaving in free agency anyway.

Verdict: Sure, if they can stomach trading Peralta to the Dodgers.

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